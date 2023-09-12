'We could supplement him' - Champions Day option for Sprint Cup runner-up Shouldvebeenaring if weather stays dry

Connections of Shouldvebeenaring are on weather watch for his next major target, but could be tempted to supplement him for British Champions Day next month following his narrow defeat in the Sprint Cup.

Sent off a 50-1 outsider, the Richard Hannon-trained three-year-old finished a neck behind Regional in the Haydock Group 1 and could bid for his top-level breakthrough in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on October 21.

He would need to be supplemented at a cost of £37,500 at the five-day confirmation stage, and owners Middleham Park Racing want a dry forecast before deciding if they will stump up that fee.

Middleham Park's racing director Tim Palin said: "We're delighted he bounced back to his best. He's a dual Listed winner and he finished second in a Sandy Lane Stakes, in which he pulled eight lengths clear of Bradsell. The course-and-distance form was there if he could replicate it and he seems to get on well with Haydock. He traded at 1.53 on the Betfair Exchange to win at one stage.

"He's not in the Champions Sprint because of the usual nature of the ground there. However, if we did have a dry week beforehand like Haydock and it threatened to be good or good to firm, we could always supplement him on the Monday. It depends what the forecast is."

The son of Havana Grey, who also holds an entry in the Group 2 Park Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday, cost £40,000 from the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale two years ago, but has now earned connections £373,955 in prize-money. Palin is eyeing up lucrative trips abroad next year too.

"We'll continue to take in the six and seven furlong Group 1, 2 and 3s. He doesn't really like soft ground so we might be limited to where we go at this time of the season, but he's one to look forward to for next year," he added. "He could go to Doha and Meydan in the spring too, those things are under consideration.

"The smiles on the faces of everyone who's involved with him is why we do it and that's what they're in it – for the enjoyment."

