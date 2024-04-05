'Very loyal and extremely positive' - John Boswell, owner of Group 2-winning sprinter Acclamation, dies aged 87

John Boswell, whose colours were carried to success by the likes of Acclamation and Young Inca during his lifelong association with racing, has died. He was 87.

Boswell spent 29 years running Combe House Hotel in Gittisham, Devon, alongside his wife Therese and was involved in ownership with local trainer Gerald Cottrell and, later, Cottrell's son-in-law, Stuart Kittow.

During his time as an owner with Cottrell, Boswell was part of the ownership groups who raced 1988 Portland winner Roman Prose and Conspicuous, while his own dark blue silks with white spots and a white cap were sported by sprinters Young Inca and Acclamation.

Bought by Boswell at a horses-in-training sale as a three-year-old, Young Inca won multiple times over five and six furlongs, despite a tendency to blow the start, with six of his victories coming at Ascot.

It was also at Ascot where Boswell enjoyed his biggest success as an owner when Acclamation won the 2003 Group 2 Diadem Stakes under Frankie Dettori. Retired to stud at the end of the 2003 season, Acclamation has gone on to be a leading stallion, producing Group 1 winners such as Marsha and Expert Eye alongside successful sire sons including Dark Angel and Mehmas.

Kittow said: “John was involved in racing for a long time. He had some good horses over the years, the best of which was Acclamation, and he lived for racing.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble for him and when things went wrong with the horses, as they do, he would always look forward and never dwell. He had a brilliant life and I believe he was a direct descendant of Robert the Bruce, which is even more remarkable.

“He was very loyal and an extremely positive man – he had a positive effect on everybody he met. That’s what stood out about him, for me, and he was an owner in a syndicate with me right until the end.”

Boswell is survived by his wife and two sons. He was predeceased by a third son.