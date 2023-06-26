'To come away with two winners was something else' - Rossa Ryan toasts Royal Ascot success in buoyant year

Royal Ascot was a good week for Lambourn horses, but also for one of the village's jockeys in Rossa Ryan , who hailed the efforts of his agent Steve Croft following his two winners at the meeting.

Those successes, along with two seconds and two thirds, put Ryan fourth in the jockeys' table behind Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Hollie Doyle.

He was thrilled with his week's work, particularly as he now rides on a freelance basis following his split from Amo Racing last year.

Rossa Ryan: "The Amo thing was hard to get through, but I got unbelievable support" Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Ryan, who won the Golden Gates Handicap on Highland Chief in 2020, landed the Royal Hunt Cup on the Ralph Beckett-trained Jimi Hendrix and the Norfolk Stakes on Amo's 150-1 turn-up Valiant Force.

"I couldn't have asked for much more and was very pleased with how it went," he said. "They went in with each-way claims, but to come away with two winners was something else and it's right up there with what I've achieved in my career.

"The Amo thing was hard to get through, but I got unbelievable support and a lot of that has to go down to my agent.

"He's the man behind the scenes and does everything, not just booking rides. He's something else.

"Ralph and Clive Cox have been very good to me this year and Alan King as well. That's down to Steve too as he's kept it all organised and is so on the ball."

Rossa Ryan wins the Norfolk Stakes on 150-1 shot Valiant Force at Royal Ascot last week Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Only Luke Morris has had more rides in Britain this year than Ryan, whose father David trains in Ireland.

The 22-year-old, on 83 winners for 2023 after Royal Ascot, added: "I hit the winter well, which was needed. I think I turned around 25 winners off the top two lads [Daniel Muscutt and Kevin Stott] from January and got within touching distance of them.

"That kept the ball rolling and staying on the all-weather worked in my favour. I rode two Listed winners and found a smashing horse in Annaf, who went on to be third in the King's Stand last week – that was incredible."

The jockey added: "I'd like to beat the 120 winners I rode in 2021, while every year people want a Group 1 horse or winner. To break that duck would be great too."

