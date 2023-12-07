The lowdown on two Champion Chase heavyweights with El Fabiolo and Jonbon set to run this weekend

One of the most anticipated clashes of the season is El Fabiolo v Jonbon , and while we will have to wait until the Champion Chase in March to see the pair face off again, both the top chasers are set to be in action this weekend. Fresh from a Shloer Chase success on his return, Jonbon takes aim at the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (3.00 ) at Sandown on Saturday, while El Fabiolo makes his reappearance in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase (2.15 ) at Cork on Sunday. Here is the lowdown on the two-mile chasing heavyweights . . .

What have they achieved so far?

El Fabiolo was beaten a neck by Jonbon on his second start for Willie Mullins and first in Grade 1 company in the Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree last year. He has won his next five starts, boasting a 4-4 record over fences last season.

He reversed the form with Jonbon when beating that rival by five and a half lengths in the Arkle at Cheltenham in March. El Fabiolo also landed Grade 1 novice chases at Leopardstown in February and Punchestown in April.

Jonbon has 11 wins and two seconds to his name from 13 starts, also finishing second to stablemate Constitution Hill in the 2022 Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He is a four-time Grade 1 winner, including success in the Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown, the Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree and the Celebration Chase at Sandown last season.

Form figures

El Fabiolo – 3/12/11111-

Jonbon – 1/11121/111211-1

Highest Racing Post Rating

El Fabiolo's career-best RPR is 173. He registered a peak figure on his final start of last season when beating stablemate Dysart Dynamo by 11 lengths in a Grade 1 novice chase at the Punchestown festival.

Jonbon's career-best RPR is 172. Encouragingly for his supporters, he recorded that figure on his return in the Shloer Chase this season.

Who are their weekend rivals?

El Fabiolo is giving weight away to his rivals in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork on Sunday but has plenty in hand on official ratings. The Gordon Elliott-trained Fil Dor and Riviere D'Etel have the benefit of recent runs, finishing second to Dinoblue and Captain Guinness respectively, while the unbeaten Jungle Boogie would be a fascinating runner off a long layoff if making his debut for Henry de Bromhead, who has also entered Grand Annual winner Maskada . Grand National second Vanillier could take a huge drop in trip.

El Fabiolo's trainer Willie Mullins has won this race in nine of the last ten years, including the last two runnings with Energumene.

Willie Mullins: has a fantastic record in the Hilly Way Chase Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Jonbon could clash again with Shloer Chase second Edwardstone and third Nube Negra . Another potentially reopposing rival is Captain Guinness , who finished second to Jonbon in the Celebration Chase at Sandown in April. Boothill was a runner-up to Jonbon in last season's Henry VIII Novices' Chase and deserves another crack at Grade 1 company after consecutive handicap chase wins at Ascot. Haddex Des Obeaux is a potential improver and will likely be the pace angle.

Nicky Henderson's Tingle Creek runners in the past decade have recorded form figures of 3FF143. Altior justified favouritism in 2018, while Shishkin was a beaten favourite when third last year.

What they say

Anthony Bromley, racing manager to owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, looking ahead to El Fabiolo's reappearance

It's been the plan with Willie for quite a while to go for the Hilly Way as it's a good pot for a Grade 2, so it's all systems go. El Fabiolo has obviously got penalties to carry but it looks a good starting point as the ground doesn't look desperate. It will be nice to get him back out, he's unbeaten over fences and hopefully he can keep that going. He's very lightly raced and that's the exciting part about him as he's entitled to progress.

Nicky Henderson: trainer of Jonbon Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicky Henderson on Jonbon following his Shloer Chase success on November 19

You have to be very pleased with that. He has had a nice time and he has enjoyed himself. He should come on for it. He looked like a two-miler there, and he has got to stay there for now because of the Tingle Creek. There is the conundrum as to how far he will get as I'm convinced he will get further but you don't need to.

How can I watch their next races?

The Tingle Creek Chase will be televised on ITV4 and Racing TV on Saturday, while the Hilly Way Chase will be shown on Racing TV on Sunday. Both races can be viewed via the Racing Post app by logging in through your bookmaker of choice.

Betfair Tingle Creek Chase, 3.00 Sandown, Saturday

Betfair: 1-4 Jonbon, 9-2 Captain Guinness, 15-2 Edwardstone, 16 Boothill, Haddex Des Obeaux, 25 Nube Negra

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, 3.50 Cheltenham, March 13

Paddy Power: 11-10 El Fabiolo, 5-2 Jonbon, 14 Captain Guinness, 33 Boothill, Dinoblue, Edwardstone, Ferny Hollow, 40 bar

