Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'The way the race has the potential to be run would really suit him' - Boothill set for Jonbon rematch in Tingle Creek

Boothill (left): likely to renew rivalry with Jonbon in Saturday's Tingle Creek Chase
Boothill (left): likely to renew rivalry with Jonbon in Saturday's Tingle Creek ChaseCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Harry Fry is relishing the prospect of stepping Boothill into open Grade 1 company for the first time in Saturday’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, where a rematch with red-hot ante-post favourite Jonbon is firmly on the cards.

Boothill’s only previous top-level start came when he was second to Jonbon in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase on this card last year, and he is likely to attempt to overturn that eight-length deficit in the £175,000 feature on Saturday.

The eight-year-old followed up his win at Ascot on his seasonal debut in the Hurst Park Handicap Chase back at the Berkshire track off a 15lb higher mark than when winning the same valuable contest last season. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Charlie HugginsReporter

Published on 4 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 4 December 2023

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain