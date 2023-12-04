'The way the race has the potential to be run would really suit him' - Boothill set for Jonbon rematch in Tingle Creek
Harry Fry is relishing the prospect of stepping Boothill into open Grade 1 company for the first time in Saturday’s Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, where a rematch with red-hot ante-post favourite Jonbon is firmly on the cards.
Boothill’s only previous top-level start came when he was second to Jonbon in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase on this card last year, and he is likely to attempt to overturn that eight-length deficit in the £175,000 feature on Saturday.
The eight-year-old followed up his win at Ascot on his seasonal debut in the Hurst Park Handicap Chase back at the Berkshire track off a 15lb higher mark than when winning the same valuable contest last season.
