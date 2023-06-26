'She hasn't had all the luck you need' - big summer sprint treble on the radar again for Highfield Princess

Highfield Princess could bid for a repeat of the stunning 36-day Group 1 treble she achieved last year after two brave runs in defeat at Royal Ascot.

The John Quinn-trained mare finished second in the King's Stand Stakes behind Bradsell, despite suffering interference in the closing stages, before a third-placed effort four days later in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes won by 80-1 shot Khaadem.

The six-year-old remains in contention for Newmarket's July Cup, for which she is available at 6-1, but repeat bids for the Prix Maurice de Gheest, York's Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes and the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh – the races she landed during a brilliant summer in 2022 – could be more likely targets.