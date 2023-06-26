Racing Post logo
'She hasn't had all the luck you need' - big summer sprint treble on the radar again for Highfield Princess

The pair are carried across the track as they pull clear of the field, but the stewards did not see enough interference to overturn the result
Highfield Princess (right): hit the frame twice at the royal meetingCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Highfield Princess could bid for a repeat of the stunning 36-day Group 1 treble she achieved last year after two brave runs in defeat at Royal Ascot.

The John Quinn-trained mare finished second in the King's Stand Stakes behind Bradsell, despite suffering interference in the closing stages, before a third-placed effort four days later in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes won by 80-1 shot Khaadem.

The six-year-old remains in contention for Newmarket's July Cup, for which she is available at 6-1, but repeat bids for the Prix Maurice de Gheest, York's Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes and the Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh – the races she landed during a brilliant summer in 2022 – could be more likely targets.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 26 June 2023Last updated 12:00, 26 June 2023
