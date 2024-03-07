Entain warns of continued hit to earnings from regulatory measures as it unveils 2023 results

The parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral has warned that regulatory changes in the UK and abroad will continue to hit earnings in 2024 as it unveiled its full year results for 2023 on Thursday.

Entain said earnings were forecast to be reduced by around £40 million this year due to measures such as affordability checks.

The company said its results were in line with expectations with reported group ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation) up one per cent at £1 billion.

Total group net gaming revenue, including the company's 50 per cent share of US joint venture BetMGM, was up by 14 per cent.

Entain said it was "delighted" to see the UK government's gambling review draw closer to its conclusion.

It added in its statement: "We look forward to the implementation of stake caps on online slot games and a potential agreement on uniform safer gambling measures across the market.

"While we expect these changes to be a positive for Entain in the long run, we may see continued player disruption over the short term, and with leading brands we may see opportunities for us to invest in marketing to grow market share."

Entain is the parent company of Ladbrokes and Coral Credit: Edward Whitaker

Last year was a turbulent one for Entain, with chief executive Jette Nygaard-Andersen leaving in December following pressure from investors, and the company having to pay penalties totalling £585 million plus costs and a charitable donation following the conclusion of a long-running investigation by HMRC into bribery claims surrounding a Turkish-based business owned by Entain's predecessor, GVC Holdings, between 2011 and 2017.

Interim chief executive Stella David said: "2023 presented a number of challenges for the group, both industry-wide and Entain-specific. I am extremely proud of how our people around the world came together to navigate the business through an eventful and at times difficult year.

"Against that backdrop, Entain was still able to deliver overall revenue growth of 14 per cent including our US joint venture achieving revenue at the top end of expectations.

"We have started the new financial year with a clear plan to accelerate our operational strategy, and are making pleasing progress across a range of initiatives to refocus our market portfolio, prioritise organic growth, drive our share in the US, and expand our margins.

"We are entirely focused on operational excellence and outstanding execution and, as a result, are confident that we are on a pathway to delivering future growth. We remain confident that our continued focused execution will drive organic growth into 2025 and beyond."

Entain's chairman Barry Gibson added: "2023 was a period of necessary, but ultimately positive, transition for Entain. We have significantly strengthened the quality of our revenue base, enhanced our board, and delivered a resolution to a critical, historic, regulatory issue.

"We are making positive progress in our search for a new permanent CEO, and in the meantime Stella is driving the business as it continues to take appropriate actions to deliver changes to drive a better long term performance."

David Brohan, gaming and leisure analyst at stockbrokers Goodbody, said there were "pros and cons" in the update, but added that the results came in ahead of their expectations, "which is encouraging given some concerns in the market ahead of the update".

Entain's share price was down more than four per cent at 793.8p on Thursday morning.

