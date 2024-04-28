AJ O'Neill to join father Jonjo on the training licence for start of new season
Jonjo O'Neill is hoping his son AJ can bring a new energy and fresh ideas to his Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning yard when he joins his father on the training licence at Jackdaws Castle from the start of the new jumps season on Saturday.
AJ, 25, has partnered 13 winners from 45 rides as an amateur under rules but completed his BHA training modules last year and has long had an ambition to step up and share the training licence with his dad.
Having assumed more responsibility at Jackdaws in recent years, especially when it comes to sourcing talent at the sales, he will now take on joint responsibility for a team well stocked for the future.
Published on 28 April 2024
Last updated 19:05, 28 April 2024
