Ryan Moore to replace Kieran Shoemark on Inspiral in Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois

Ryan Moore will replace Kieran Shoemark on Inspiral in Sunday's Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

The likelihood of Shoemark being replaced on the six-time Group 1 winner, who he has ridden in home work and in her two disappointing racecourse appearances this season, was raised at the start of the week by Inspiral's owners, Cheveley Park Stud.

Chris Richardson, managing director for Cheveley Park, said a decision on who would ride would be taken after Patricia Thompson, the owner of the stud, discussed options with trainers John and Thady Gosden.

Confirming riding arrangements, Richardson said in a statement on Thursday: "Ryan Moore rides Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday. Ryan has ridden many of our best horses over the years and we are always keen to use him when he is available."

In the last five years, only Tom Marquand, who rides as first jockey to William Haggas, has ridden more times for Cheveley Park than Ryan Moore.

Inspiral is bidding to become the first horse to win Sunday's €1 million Group 1 three times having landed the two most recent editions under jockey Frankie Dettori.

Frankie Dettori salutes the crowd after riding his 500th Newmarket winner aboard Inspiral in the Sun Chariot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Dettori had ridden Inspiral on every start bar her debut, including when she was beaten at odds of 1-7 in the 2022 Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket, but left Europe at the end of last season to continue his career in the US.

With Dettori leaving, Shoemark stepped into the role of first jockey for the Gosdens, albeit in a yard where several owners have their own retained rider, and partnered Inspiral in both the Lockinge Stakes and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

However, the mare was beaten as favourite in the Lockinge, after which John Gosden said she had needed the outing, and then faded in the closing stages at Royal Ascot, with connections stating Inspiral did not stay the trip.

Shoemark, who has landed two Group 3s and a Listed race for the Gosdens this season, has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, including when beaten on Emily Upjohn in the Nassau Stakes and on Free Wind in the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

On Wednesday, Jon Shack, the co-owner of Emily Upjohn, offered his "100 per cent support" for Shoemark, while John Gosden said during Goodwood that the rider "hasn't had the rub of the green".

