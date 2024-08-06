'None of her defeats were jockey error' - should the Gosdens stick or twist with Kieran Shoemark as their retained jockey?

The pressure is mounting on Kieran Shoemark , and with Cheveley Park considering a new jockey for Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois on Sunday, could time be running out for John and Thady Gosden's retained jockey? Graeme Rodway and Tom Park have their say on whether the Gosdens should stick or twist with the rider . . .

Stick

By Graeme Rodway, deputy betting editor

How do you replace the irreplaceable? That has been the problem for John and Thady Gosden since Frankie Dettori left for America at the end of last year and it shouldn't be a surprise that it hasn't been all plain sailing for Kieran Shoemark as he has huge shoes to fill.

But has he really done that much wrong? Critics will point to Emily Upjohn and Shoemark's failure to get a Group 1 out of her, but I don't think any of her defeats have been jockey error.

Emily Upjohn (left) and Kieran Shoemark are collared late in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

She was beaten ten and a half lengths in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and eight and a half lengths in the Nassau at Goodwood last week, while Shoemark actually gave her a good ride in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh in my book. He was just unlucky to bump into a top-class filly.

Bluestocking has since finished second in the King George and, if you take her out of the Pretty Polly, Shoemark would have steered Emily Upjohn to a wide-margin Group 1 victory.

Make no mistake, Shoemark is no Dettori but we won't see another one as good as the Italian for a long time and impressive front-running rides on Friendly Soul at Ascot, and Lead Artist at Goodwood, prove that Shoemark has the ability to cope with the task that is ahead of him.

The Gosden team almost always finishes the year strongly and Shoemark should be trusted to turn things around in the coming months. Confidence is the key and that comes with winners.

Twist

By Tom Park, audience editor

Unfortunately things are not working out for Kieran Shoemark this season and, while John Gosden has quite rightly pointed out that he has not had the quality of horse this year, he is clearly a jockey low on confidence and struggling with the pressure. Unless that changes fast, I fail to see how this relationship continues.

There were positive signs last week. He was superb on Lead Artist in the Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes, but unfortunately it is his rides on the big horses in the big races that have simply not been up to standard.

Emily Upjohn and Free Wind were the rides in particular that were heavily criticised by plenty last week. And rightly so. I don't think either of them were actually good enough to win their race, but the frustration for those who backed those horses is you knew they were beaten before they even entered the final couple of furlongs. Races are not always won by the best horse, but Shoemark doesn't seem to be winning races often enough when he is on the best horse, nor is he winning enough when he isn't.

Kieran Shoemark was criticised for his ride on Emily Upjohn (right) in the Nassau Stakes last week Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He seems to be riding with fear. On Emily Upjohn and Free Wind last week he looked as if he was trying to stick to a pre-race script, but seldom do things work out that simple. At Goodwood, more than any other racecourse, you have to ride with an element of freedom.

He is, of course, an easy target. This is his first big job and he is following in the biggest of footsteps. He is what David Moyes was in following Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Like Moyes, the level of expectation is not as high as last season, but he is not doing the job that is expected of him at the moment and someone else deserves the opportunity.

