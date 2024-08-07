Emily Upjohn's part-owner gives '100 per cent support' and full backing to jockey Kieran Shoemark in letter to Racing Post

Emily Upjohn’s part-owner Jon Shack has declared his “100 per cent support” for Kieran Shoemark as the jockey continues to be scrutinised in his role as first jockey to the Gosdens.

Shoemark, 28, looks set to be replaced on six-time Group 1 winner Inspiral in Sunday’s Group 1 Prix du Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois at Deauville and came in for criticism in places for his rides on Emily Upjohn and Free Wind at Glorious Goodwood last week.

The rider, who stepped up to ride as first jockey for John and Thady Gosden this season following the departure of Frankie Dettori, was also caught in the final furlong when partnering Emily Upjohn in last month’s Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

John Gosden has repeatedly backed Shoemark, saying at Goodwood that the rider “hasn’t had the rub of the green” and that several of his owners, including Wathnan Racing, Shadwell Estates and Qatar Racing, had their own retained jockeys.

Shack, who initially raced Emily Upjohn in partnership with Stuart Roden before Lord and Lady Lloyd-Webber bought into the mare, offered his complete support to Shoemark, and the wider Gosden team, in a letter to the Racing Post on Wednesday.

He said: “As co-owner of Emily Upjohn, I wanted to express my 100 per cent support of Kieran Shoemark, the Gosdens and the Clarehaven team.

“Kieran Shoemark, Robert Havlin, Frankie Dettori and the devoted staff at the Gosdens have all played important parts in the wonderful Emily Upjohn story and drama [which has] allowed me and my family to ‘live the dream’ as racehorse owners at the highest global level.

“Our appreciation of all these participants, plus the mare herself, knows no bounds and we stay positive as the drama unfolds into the future.”

Emily Upjohn finished sixth in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood having been sent off the 7-4 favourite. Her next start is likely to be in the Group 1 Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at York on August 22.

