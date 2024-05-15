Roger Varian's stable star King Of Steel to miss Royal Ascot and rest of summer campaign after being found lame

Roger Varian has suffered a massive blow to his plans for 2024 after stable star King Of Steel was found to be lame after working on Tuesday and will miss his big summer targets.

Last year's Group 1 Qipco Champion Stakes winner had not long put the finishing touches to his preparation for an intended reappearance in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown next Thursday.

The Amo Racing-owned star was set to use that contest as a warm-up for the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, but now his plans are up in the air.

Beyond Royal Ascot, he was 4-1 favourite for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Amo Racing's rep Amy Drummond said: "King Of Steel is lame and won't be running next week, beyond which we have no plans."

A post on X from Amo said: "King Of Steel has sustained an injury during his routine exercise on Tuesday morning in Newmarket.

"We are happy to report that he is fine and his usual bubbly self, but sadly, he will miss his planned seasonal debut at Sandown and Royal Ascot.

"As you can imagine, this is a very disappointing day for all of King Of Steel’s supporters and all the people who have put their heart and soul into this horse"

King Of Steel nearly caused a massive shock at odds of 66-1 in last year's Derby when being edged out half a length by Auguste Rodin on what was only his third start.

King Of Steel and Frankie Dettori win the Champion Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

He trounced subsequent St Leger winner Continuous on his next start in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot before going close when moved into open company in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Irish Champion Stakes.

Frankie Dettori earned the ride when King Of Steel finally added a Group 1 to his CV on Champions Day, but the duo could not repeat those heroics when finishing fifth in the Breeders' Cup Turf in his final run of the season.

Jockey Raul de Silva, who rode King Of Steel out every day, said "his heart is broken" by the news that his talisman was injured and out for the foreseeable future.

He added: “He worked well on Tuesday and walked back fine. I went to see him later and he was fine but in the evening I got a call saying he was lame. I went to see him this morning and he looked fine but I’m not a vet."

King Of Steel left Carlburg Stables on Wednesday morning to begin his rehabilitation elsewhere, which is standard practice for Amo Racing, and the Kia Joorabchian operation confirmed the four-year-old remains with Varian.

Read this next:

'If it went soft she wouldn't run' - overnight rain puts participation of Lockinge favourite Inspiral in doubt

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.