Britain

Redcar forced to call off Monday fixture as Beverley arranges early check for Wednesday

Runners at Redcar
Redcar: 6mm of rain fell early on Monday morningCredit: John Grossick

Redcar was forced to call off its Monday fixture on raceday morning after the track was hit by a deluge of rain.

There appeared to be no concerns about the meeting until a late check was arranged at 7.45am following 6mm of rain between 5am and 7am, which left the course waterlogged.

The track posted on X: "Unfortunately today’s race meeting has been abandoned. We are bitterly disappointed that racing is not able to go ahead but there is little that can be done given the amount of rainfall this morning."

The ground had been described as soft, heavy in places overnight and a further 3mm of rain was forecast throughout the day.

Wednesday's meeting at Beverley is subject to a 3pm inspection on Monday with further rain forecast.

The ground was described as heavy and raceable on Monday morning but course officials scheduled the inspection in light of the potential for another 3mm of rain.

The track posted on X: "The track is currently raceable (heavy) but further rain is forecast this morning, so we will reassess prospects at 3pm for racing on Wednesday. 1mm rainfall overnight, changeable forecast with showers through to racing."

Seven races are scheduled for Beverley's first fixture of the season.

The same day's Flat meeting at Gowran Park has been cancelled following 70mm of rain at the track in the past week.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said on Sunday: "While there has been some drying in recent days and conditions have improved slightly, they won't improve sufficiently for Wednesday's fixture. 

"It has been a trying autumn, winter and spring as everyone knows and it's been frustrating for everyone but, despite the great work of the team here, this is out of their control and Wednesday will come too soon."

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 15 April 2024inBritain

Last updated 08:34, 15 April 2024

