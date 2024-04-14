Can Eire Street defy the handicapper in fascinating puzzle? Analysis and quotes for valuable Kelso feature

It's great news that this £30,000 series final has been rescheduled after Kelso's big meeting two Saturdays ago – part of Racing Post Go North Finals Weekend – was cancelled.

It features a plethora of in-form, progressive hurdlers, with Eire Street on a hat-trick after comfortable wins at Carlisle and Ayr.

Clearly well suited by testing ground, he will need a career-best off a mark 15lb higher than for the first of those successes, but that's entirely possible as he retains low mileage.

Three-time Kelso scorer Eloi Du Puy has also rocketed up the weights and is now 4lb higher than when scrambling home by a short head from Forged Well last time.

The six-year-old has a tendency to hit a flat spot in his races, but does stay on strongly up the hill. He renews rivalry with Forged Well on just 1lb worse terms.

Kilta has raised his game since sent handicapping, with a fluent win at Southwell and a strong-finishing second over 2m3f at Haydock.

This step up in trip is likely to see the Sam England-trained seven-year-old show further improvement, and he rates a big player.

Harper Valley , winner of three of his last six starts, finished third to Eloi Du Puy last time. He is 4lb better off now.

Singapore Trip , a major eyecatcher when third to Santos Blue – who franked the form with a Uttoxeter victory – at Wetherby in January, failed to reproduce that run when only fourth at Catterick, but meets the winner Harper Valley on 8lb better terms.

Analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

Conditions were soft at Kelso on Sunday but the going could change overnight ahead of Monday's eight-race card, which features a rescheduled Racing Post Go North Finals Weekend contest due to the track's cancelled fixture on April 6.

"It's nice, soft ground at the moment and a dry, sunny day after 4mm of rain overnight," said clerk of the course Matthew Taylor on Sunday afternoon.

"There's a bit of a breeze now and there's a chance of showers this evening, but if we skirt those I'd probably expect a bit of good-to-soft ground to come into it. The rain last night just helped the ground loosen a little bit and now it's drying up quite nicely.

"It's a really good final; we're excited and glad to get the race back on."

What they say

Nick Alexander, trainer of Eloi Du Puy

He's had a very good season and there's still more to come from him, but I'm not sure whether this might be one race too many. I think he was absolutely ready for this race on its original date and he's just had to have a couple more bits of work, so maybe he's done enough this term. It's a very competitive race and he should run well, particularly if it's very soft.

Sam England, trainer of Kilta

The step up in trip would maybe be a bit of a question mark for him, but he ran nicely at Haydock and didn't suggest there that he wouldn't stay. He galloped all the way to the line and if he can win a nice race like this we'll be very happy. He'll make a lovely chaser next season.

Martin Todhunter, trainer of Forged Well

He's in good form and we're expecting a nice run, but we're a bit worried about the ground. He was due to run in the original race and the extra time won't be a problem, but the ground is an issue as we don't want it to be sticky or holding.

Jackie Stephen, trainer of Eire Street

We've had to wait a while from the original race and it looks like a hotter race than before, but he's in grand form. We felt we had to take our chance and, even though he's been off longer than I probably would have wanted, he seems very well in himself and Danny [McMenamin] knows him well. He's always straightforward and seems jolly at home.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

