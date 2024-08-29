Racecourse bosses criticise the British government's plan for 'mad, idiotic' outdoor smoking ban

Racecourse bosses have reacted with incredulity to reports that the British government may extend the smoking ban to include many outdoor places.

Under the plans, which were leaked to the Sun, smoking could be prohibited in pub gardens, outdoor restaurants, and outside hospitals, universities and sports grounds. Although not directly mentioned, it is assumed racecourses would also be included.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer did not deny the reports when asked about them on Thursday and said “we have got to take action” to reduce the burden the effects of smoking puts on the NHS.

However, there was immediate criticism from the hospitality sector, which fears the ban could cost jobs, and bewilderment from racecourse chiefs.

The chief executive of Thirsk racecourse has reacted with disbelief to the government's plans Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Thirsk chief executive James Sanderson said: “People are very respectful about where they smoke. The ban on smoking indoors came a long time ago.

“I've been running Thirsk for 13 years now and am very involved with Catterick as well. I cannot remember a single instance during that time where a member of the public has complained about smoking.”

He added: “It very much sounds like a nanny state. The public don’t need dictating to by bureaucrats.”

Pat Masterson, longstanding managing director of Newton Abbot, holds similar views.

“I would imagine a smoking ban outside would give us a problem,” he said. “Some people like to smoke and why should they be stopped from doing so in an outside environment?

“We’ve got lots of space at Newton Abbot, and we’ve never had any problems or complaints about people smoking outside.”

James Sanderson: "The public don't need dictating to by bureaucrats" Credit: John Grossick

He added: “Why would a government seek to do this? It’s a mad, idiotic decision.”

During his spell as prime minister, Rishi Sunak set out plans to create a “smoke-free generation” and reduce the number of smoking-related deaths.

However, his Tobacco and Vapes Bill was postponed after he called the general election in May.

During the King's Speech last month, Labour reintroduced the proposed legislation, which would have prevented the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after January 2009.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday

'The thing Americans do best is dirt racing' - is City Of Troy backable at 10-3 for the Breeders' Cup Classic?

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.