Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:10 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain

Racecourse bosses criticise the British government's plan for 'mad, idiotic' outdoor smoking ban

Sir Keir Starmer And Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves launch Labour's green investment plans at the Port of Southampton on June 17, 2024 in Southampton, United Kingdom. This week Labour will outline its pledge to create 650,000 new jobs via its Geen Investment Plan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Sir Keir Starmer has announced plans to ban smoking in some outdoor settingsCredit: Carl Court

Racecourse bosses have reacted with incredulity to reports that the British government may extend the smoking ban to include many outdoor places.

Under the plans, which were leaked to the Sun, smoking could be prohibited in pub gardens, outdoor restaurants, and outside hospitals, universities and sports grounds. Although not directly mentioned, it is assumed racecourses would also be included.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer did not deny the reports when asked about them on Thursday and said “we have got to take action” to reduce the burden the effects of smoking puts on the NHS.

However, there was immediate criticism from the hospitality sector, which fears the ban could cost jobs, and bewilderment from racecourse chiefs.

Thirsk: one of the courses threatened by the proposed premierisation policy
The chief executive of Thirsk racecourse has reacted with disbelief to the government's plansCredit: JOHN GROSSICK

Thirsk chief executive James Sanderson said: “People are very respectful about where they smoke. The ban on smoking indoors came a long time ago.

“I've been running Thirsk for 13 years now and am very involved with Catterick as well. I cannot remember a single instance during that time where a member of the public has complained about smoking.”

He added: “It very much sounds like a nanny state. The public don’t need dictating to by bureaucrats.”

Pat Masterson, longstanding managing director of Newton Abbot, holds similar views.

“I would imagine a smoking ban outside would give us a problem,” he said. “Some people like to smoke and why should they be stopped from doing so in an outside environment?

“We’ve got lots of space at Newton Abbot, and we’ve never had any problems or complaints about people smoking outside.”

James Sanderson: "We're not crying wolf"
James Sanderson: "The public don't need dictating to by bureaucrats"Credit: John Grossick

He added: “Why would a government seek to do this? It’s a mad, idiotic decision.”

During his spell as prime minister, Rishi Sunak set out plans to create a “smoke-free generation” and reduce the number of smoking-related deaths.

However, his Tobacco and Vapes Bill was postponed after he called the general election in May. 

During the King's Speech last month, Labour reintroduced the proposed legislation, which would have prevented the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after January 2009.

Read these next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday 

'The thing Americans do best is dirt racing' - is City Of Troy backable at 10-3 for the Breeders' Cup Classic? 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain