Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday
The John and Thady Gosden-trained Field Of Gold heads a field of eight for the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown (3.35) on Saturday.
Owned by Juddmonte, the two-year-old son of Kingman, who was purchased for €530,000 in 2022, was last seen winning a Newmarket maiden in July.
Field Of Gold is the 7-4 favourite with William Hill, with debut Salisbury winner Royal Playwright second in the betting for Andrew Balding.
Matauri Bay, another debut winner, has also been declared by Ralph Beckett as he bids to follow on from his success at Leicester earlier this month.
The progressive Tiger Mask will represent Karl Burke and attempt to land a second victory in three outings. The son of Havana Grey has been a consistent performer for the yard in four starts and got off the mark at Ascot in July.
The Richard Hughes-trained Hott Shott, who was an impressive winner during Glorious Goodwood, has also been declared, while Victory Sound will feature for Charlie Hills.
An Outlaw's Grace, who landed a Salisbury novice for Richard Hannon, and Zou's Your Daddy, who takes his chance for Simon Pearce, complete the field.
Solario Stakes runners and riders
An Outlaw's Grace Pat Dobbs
Field Of Gold Kieran Shoemark
Hott Shott Rossa Ryan
Matauri Bay Hector Crouch
Royal Playwright Oisin Murphy
Tiger Mask Clifford Lee
Victory Sound Tom Marquand
Zou's Your Daddy Billy Loughnane
Meanwhile, Tamfana will make her return for David Menuisier in the Atalanta Stakes as a field of nine have been declared for the mile contest at Sandown (2.25) on Saturday.
The three-year-old filly, who finished fourth to Elmalka in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, returns to Group 3 company for the first time in four appearances. She was last seen running home in fourth in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris in July. She also finished third in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly earlier this summer.
The Beckett-trained Doha, who finished fifth to Opera Singer in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes, sits second in the market ahead of Doom for William Haggas.
Jane Chapple-Hyam will attempt to win this race for the second time since 2021 as she has declared Rolica, while Bright Thunder, Choisya, Spiritual, Naomi Lapaglia and Imperial Quarter complete the line-up.
Atalanta Stakes runners and riders
Choisya William Buick
Doha Hector Crouch
Doom Tom Marquand
Imperial Quarter Silvestre de Sousa
Naomi Lapaglia Rossa Ryan
Bright Thunder Clifford Lee
Rolica Callum Shepherd
Spiritual Kieran Shoemark
Tamfana Oisin Murphy
- Irish Champion a 'possibility' for Ghostwriter after Clive Cox thrilled by International third at York
- 'All the standing water has now dispersed' - racing goes ahead at Ffos Las as track passes morning inspection
- 'We're hoping we're in a good place now' - raceday inspection called at Ffos Las due to standing areas of water
- Joe Saumarez Smith: 'If you overregulate, you drive your biggest customers to the black market'
- Mark Johnston backs Ed Dunlop call for random drug testing following runner's cocaine positive
