Confirmed runners and riders for the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Field Of Gold heads a field of eight for the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown (3.35 ) on Saturday.

Owned by Juddmonte, the two-year-old son of Kingman, who was purchased for €530,000 in 2022, was last seen winning a Newmarket maiden in July.

Field Of Gold is the 7-4 favourite with William Hill, with debut Salisbury winner Royal Playwright second in the betting for Andrew Balding.

Matauri Bay , another debut winner, has also been declared by Ralph Beckett as he bids to follow on from his success at Leicester earlier this month.

The progressive Tiger Mask will represent Karl Burke and attempt to land a second victory in three outings. The son of Havana Grey has been a consistent performer for the yard in four starts and got off the mark at Ascot in July.

The Richard Hughes-trained Hott Shott , who was an impressive winner during Glorious Goodwood, has also been declared, while Victory Sound will feature for Charlie Hills.

An Outlaw's Grace , who landed a Salisbury novice for Richard Hannon, and Zou's Your Daddy , who takes his chance for Simon Pearce, complete the field.

Solario Stakes runners and riders

An Outlaw's Grace Pat Dobbs

Field Of Gold Kieran Shoemark

Hott Shott Rossa Ryan

Matauri Bay Hector Crouch

Royal Playwright Oisin Murphy

Tiger Mask Clifford Lee

Victory Sound Tom Marquand

Zou's Your Daddy Billy Loughnane

Meanwhile, Tamfana will make her return for David Menuisier in the Atalanta Stakes as a field of nine have been declared for the mile contest at Sandown (2.25 ) on Saturday.

The three-year-old filly, who finished fourth to Elmalka in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May, returns to Group 3 company for the first time in four appearances. She was last seen running home in fourth in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris in July. She also finished third in the Prix de Diane at Chantilly earlier this summer.

The Beckett-trained Doha , who finished fifth to Opera Singer in the Group 1 Nassau Stakes, sits second in the market ahead of Doom for William Haggas.

Jane Chapple-Hyam will attempt to win this race for the second time since 2021 as she has declared Rolica , while Bright Thunder , Choisya , Spiritual , Naomi Lapaglia and Imperial Quarter complete the line-up.

Atalanta Stakes runners and riders

Choisya William Buick

Doha Hector Crouch

Doom Tom Marquand

Imperial Quarter Silvestre de Sousa

Naomi Lapaglia Rossa Ryan

Bright Thunder Clifford Lee

Rolica Callum Shepherd

Spiritual Kieran Shoemark

Tamfana Oisin Murphy

Read these next:

'The thing Americans do best is dirt racing' - is City Of Troy backable at 10-3 for the Breeders' Cup Classic?

'We've had the Arc in mind all year, he's the right type for it' - all roads lead straight to Longchamp for Al Riffa

Thoroughbred Group 'close' to unveiling prize-money proposals with tracks in wake of Peter Savill intervention

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.