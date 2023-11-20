Paul Struthers announced as new chief executive of the PJA - almost two years on from leaving the role

Paul Struthers has been appointed the new chief executive of the Professional Jockeys Association, returning to a role he left almost two years ago.

Struthers set up Moya Sport, his own sports consultancy firm, after leaving the PJA at the end of 2021 following almost ten years as chief executive.

He returned to the PJA on a consultancy basis in the summer and will take over as chief executive in January.

Nick Attenborough, chair of the PJA, said: "As expected, the role attracted a high calibre of candidates but following a thorough and extensive selection process, Paul was the overwhelming choice.

"He obviously brings unrivalled experience to the role but even without his previous time at the PJA he would have been the strongest candidate given his regulatory knowledge, leadership experience and expertise in membership and stakeholder communications, crisis management and PR.

"We look forward to welcoming Paul back in the new year and I'm delighted to be working with him, Dale, and the team to create an even stronger PJA. I'd also like to thank Dale Gibson and the executive team for their very considerable support over the past year during a challenging time for the PJA."

