Daryl Jacob to ride Bravemansgame in the Betfair Chase as Paul Nicholls confirms plans to run at Haydock

Bravemansgame will be partnered by Daryl Jacob for the first time after Paul Nicholls said his stable star could line up in Saturday's Grade 1 Betfair Chase (3.00) at Haydock.

The eight-year-old was denied by Gentlemansgame on his seasonal debut in the Charlie Hall Chase but will return to action just three weeks later under Jacob, who has won the race for three of the last six years with Bristol De Mai.

Regular rider Harry Cobden will instead head to Ascot, where he is engaged to ride Pic D'Orhy in the Grade 2 1965 Chase and Blueking D'Oroux in the Coral Hurdle.

Speaking to Betfair on Monday morning, Nicholls said: "An update for everybody. He [Bravemansgame] schooled this morning nicely. Daryl Jacob rode him, and he runs on Saturday.

"Daryl has got all the experience in the world. He rides out a little bit here, so he got on great with him. We've confirmed him this morning, and we're just going to monitor the ground during the week. If it was heavy, he definitely won't run, but I'm encouraged by the weather forecast. It looks like it's drying up."

The race will mark Bravemansgame's second appearance at the track following a win on the Betfair Chase undercard in 2021, after which he claimed his first Grade 1 success a month later.

Confirmations for the £200,000 contest close at noon but last year's winner Protektorat has already secured his place for Dan and Harry Skelton alongside six-time Grade 1 scorer Shishkin .

Conditions are currently heavy, soft in places on the chase course at Haydock but no significant rainfall is expected to arrive over the next five days according to clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright.

"We've got some light drizzle at the moment but the week is largely a dry one with no meaningful rain," Tellweight said on Monday morning. "It'll get colder towards the weekend but not to any worrying degree.

"The hurdles course is soft, heavy in places and it's the other way round on the chase course, but the dry weather might improve the ground a bit from that."

The call-up on Bravemansgame means that Jacob, who has ridden for the champion trainer just eight times over the past five years, will miss his regular ride on multiple Graded winner Sceau Royal after he was entered in Saturday's Coral Hurdle at Ascot by Alan King.

