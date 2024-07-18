Paddy Power and Sky Bet only offer SP prices on Chepstow's first race as media rights row with Arc continues

Starting price betting was offered on racing at Chepstow by Paddy Power and Sky Bet after the firms’ parent company Flutter Entertainment ruled out providing early prices as part of its media rights battle with the track’s owner Arena Racing Company (Arc).

Paddy Power and SkyBet published markets for punters wanting to bet on Chepstow about 15 minutes before the first race, a six-runner 5f handicap. The firms continued to only offer betting race-by-race through the remainder of the day.

That action, which was flagged by Flutter on Wednesday, was taken as a “commercial decision” by the gambling giant and followed a similar move it made against the Arc-owned Bath two weeks ago.

On that occasion, Flutter said Paddy Power and Sky Bet would not offer any prices for Bath, but later provided SP-only betting after a legal letter from Arc’s solicitor.

The dispute centres on the price being paid by Flutter to Arc for media rights, with the bookmaking firm arguing costs are making horseracing unprofitable as a product.

Flutter and Arena Racing Company have been at odds over media rights payments

In taking the action, Flutter, which has also reduced its sponsorship at Arc courses, is attempting to bring the racecourse group back to the table to renegotiate its contract, which is believed to run until 2027.

This week, Ian Brown, the chief executive of Flutter's UK and Ireland division, said there were challenges with “declining revenue for this fantastic sport – and that's just for the funding flows that are clear and transparent”.

Arc did not want to comment when asked about Flutter’s actions on Wednesday or Thursday.

Speaking after Flutter offered prices on Bath, chief executive Martin Cruddace said: "We do very much value our long-standing relationship with Flutter and have always been open in acknowledging the clear symbiotic relationship between the horseracing and betting industries.”

