No early prices at Chepstow on Thursday as Flutter reignites media rights war with Arc

Sky Bet and Paddy Power will not be offering early prices on Chepstow's meeting on Thursday
Sky Bet and Paddy Power will not be offering early prices on Chepstow's meeting on ThursdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

The media rights row between gambling giant Flutter Entertainment and major racecourse group Arena Racing Company (Arc) has flared into life again with the news that two major bookmaker brands will not be offering early prices for Thursday's meeting at Chepstow.

Instead, Sky Bet and Paddy Power will offer odds only in the minutes leading up to the races at the Arc-owned track, as well as streaming the six contests.

A Flutter spokesperson said: "Sky Bet and Paddy Power have taken a commercial decision not to offer early prices for the Chepstow meeting this Thursday, but they will be offering the card closer to the off as well as streaming live action from the meeting."

