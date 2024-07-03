- More
'No consideration for the customer' - Flutter and Arc blasted for treating punters as 'pawns' in Bath betting feud
The Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF) has accused Flutter and Arena Racing Company (Arc) of using punters and British racing as "pawns" in their commercial dispute around media rights payments.
This follows the shock news that customers at Paddy Power and Sky Bet, both of which come under the Flutter Entertainment banner, would not be able to bet on Wednesday's six-race card at Bath.
Punters have ultimately been caught in the crossfire, and speaking on behalf of the HBF, vice-chair George Ryley said: "In this particular instance, there seems to be no consideration for what the impact will be on customers or indeed on British racing as a whole, because obviously the levy is going to be impacted as a result.
- BHA determines 'no issue' with racing surface at Newton Abbot following four fatalities
- 'I was flying' - Cieren Fallon's red-hot run ends after breaking back in two places
- City Of Troy 2-5 for Coral-Eclipse after White Birch ruled out of Sandown clash
- Wathnan Racing's Qatari trainer looking to build on first British success
- Top bookies refuse to offer odds at Bath on Wednesday as media rights war erupts
