'No consideration for the customer' - Flutter and Arc blasted for treating punters as 'pawns' in Bath betting feud

Blue Collar Lad and Sean Levey (blue cap) set Cross Channel Racing on their way at Bath in April 2021
Online customers with Sky Bet and Paddy Power will not be able to bet on Bath on WednesdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst

The Horseracing Bettors Forum (HBF) has accused Flutter and Arena Racing Company (Arc) of using punters and British racing as "pawns" in their commercial dispute around media rights payments.

This follows the shock news that customers at Paddy Power and Sky Bet, both of which come under the Flutter Entertainment banner, would not be able to bet on Wednesday's six-race card at Bath.

Punters have ultimately been caught in the crossfire, and speaking on behalf of the HBF, vice-chair George Ryley said: "In this particular instance, there seems to be no consideration for what the impact will be on customers or indeed on British racing as a whole, because obviously the levy is going to be impacted as a result.

