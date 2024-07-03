Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:35 BathHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:35 BathHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Explainer: what happened at Bath and why did a media rights war erupt?

Nottingham
Racecourse groups are paid by bookmakers for the rights to show action from tracks online and in betting shopsCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Over the last 24 hours tensions between racecourses and bookmakers over media rights payments exploded into the open. Here we explain what happened, why the organisations involved acted the way they did, and consider what might happen next.

What happened on Tuesday evening?

When early prices for Wednesday's meeting at Bath began to appear on Tuesday, it became apparent that two firms, Paddy Power and Sky Bet, were not offering prices. It subsequently was revealed that Flutter, which owns both the bookies concerned, was attempting to bring racecourse operator Arena Racing Company back to the table over media rights payments, which it says are too high, by refusing to bet on the meeting.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain