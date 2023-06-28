Racing Post logo
Nostrum on course for return as a host of locals prepare for the Newmarket July festival

The road used to access the Al Bahathri Polytrack has seen such high demand from trainers during the dry spell that the Jockey Club has recently had to resurface it. 

Among the equine traffic to use the neighbouring all-weather facility was the long-absent Nostrum (Kevin Bradshaw), who looked close to a return when impressing on Tuesday morning.

Nostrum and Kevin Bradshaw before work on the Polytrack
Nostrum and Kevin Bradshaw before work on the Polytrack

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute could win best turned out if last year’s Dewhurst Stakes third scores on his intended return in the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at the Newmarket July festival as winning connections receive rose buttonholes from Lady Cecil.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 28 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 28 June 2023
