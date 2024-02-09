Nicky Henderson slams 'ultra-ridiculous' 6lb difference in mark for Betfair Hurdle favourite

Nicky Henderson has criticised the mark given to Betfair Hurdle favourite Ocastle Des Mottes by the British handicapper, with Willie Mullins’ new recruit able to run off 6lb lower than in Ireland in Britain’s richest handicap hurdle on Saturday.

Ocastle Des Mottes was a two-time winner from seven starts for his previous trainer Gabriel Leenders, winning at Auteuil on his most recent start in June. His last rating in France was 66.5.

Since June 2021, the British handicapper has doubled a French jumps rating unless there is good reason to rate the horse otherwise – for example if they have form tied in with a British-trained horse – whereas the Irish handicapper has gone with a multiplication of approximately 2.1 to convert the rating.

That has led to the discrepancy in the five-year-old's mark, with the British handicapper rating him 133 and the Irish handicapper awarding him a mark of 139.

Just two French imports have won on their British handicap hurdle debut from 71 runners since the British handicapper applied the doubling method according to BHA statistics.

Ocastle Des Mottes was given the mark of 133 after being entered in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham in November. He was entered at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown this month and awarded a 6lb higher mark.

Henderson, who saddles four runners in the race including 13-2 second favourite Iberico Lord , said: “I can see how it’s happened as it’s not difficult to see where the 6lb difference has come from but it does seem ultra-ridiculous that you can have a horse coming from France handicapped for one thing in Ireland and another in Britain.

“We’ll find out just how lenient the mark is on Saturday but you'd think there would be some conferring between the Irish and British handicappers to eliminate a situation like this. It seems very strange and makes it a bit of a mockery. It’s no surprise Willie is running him in Britain. He’s probably chucked in without the 6lb!”

Daryl Jacob will take over from Danny Mullins aboard Ocastle Des Mottes following the cancellation of Warwick, where Jacob was booked to ride odds-on favourite Matata in the FGD Kingmaker Novices’ Chase.

The Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned Ocastle Des Mottes heads the betting at a best-price 6-1 with William Hill, having been a 10-1 shot with the sponsor last week.

Betfair Hurdle (3.15 Newbury, Saturday)

Betfair: 11-2 Ocastle Des Mottes, Iberico Lord, 15-2 Spirit D'Aunou, 8 Altobelli, 9 Lookaway, 11 Brentford Hope, 14 Aurigny Mill, Go Dante, Norman Fletcher, Onlyamatteroftime, 18 bar

