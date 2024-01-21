Racing Post logo
Nicky Henderson praises Winter Million fixture changes calling switch to Windsor 'proper good news'

Nicky Henderson talks to the press after withdrawing Constitution HillAscot 19.11.2022©Mark Cranhamphoto.com
Nicky Henderson: supportive of the return of jumping at Windsor this yearCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicky Henderson described the switch of two valuable Winter Million jumps fixtures to Windsor next year as "proper good news".

Windsor will stage its first jumps meeting since the 2004-05 season on December 15 and has also inherited two Winter Million fixtures from Lingfield, which will be run in January alongside a high-class card from Ascot to form part of a new Berkshire Winter Million Weekend

"It was always a great jumps track and I'm probably the only trainer who is old enough to remember it," said Henderson at Lingfield on Sunday. "I rode around it and am thoroughly in favour of the move.

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 21 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:00, 21 January 2024

