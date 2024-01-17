Nicky Henderson intending to follow Shishkin Supreme route with Jeriko Du Reponet
Nicky Henderson's Supreme Novices' second favourite Jeriko Du Reponet will continue to follow the Shishkin route to the Cheltenham Festival, with the trainer nominating the Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon next month to put the finishing touches to the unbeaten five-year-old.
During the 2019-20 season Shishkin ran twice over hurdles at Newbury, falling at the second and then winning by 11 lengths, before beating the Dan Skelton-trained Shan Blue by the same distance in the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon on route to his first festival triumph.
Jeriko Du Reponet has won both of his starts at Newbury this season and Henderson is keen to go to Huntingdon's meeting on February 8.
