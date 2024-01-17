Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Nicky Henderson intending to follow Shishkin Supreme route with Jeriko Du Reponet

Jeriko Du Reponet: easy winner at Newbury
Jeriko Du Reponet: second favourite for the SupremeCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Nicky Henderson's Supreme Novices' second favourite Jeriko Du Reponet will continue to follow the Shishkin route to the Cheltenham Festival, with the trainer nominating the Sidney Banks Memorial Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon next month to put the finishing touches to the unbeaten five-year-old.

During the 2019-20 season Shishkin ran twice over hurdles at Newbury, falling at the second and then winning by 11 lengths, before beating the Dan Skelton-trained Shan Blue by the same distance in the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon on route to his first festival triumph.

Jeriko Du Reponet has won both of his starts at Newbury this season and Henderson is keen to go to Huntingdon's meeting on February 8.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Stuart RileyReporter

Published on 17 January 2024inBritain

Last updated 17:30, 17 January 2024

icon
more inBritain
more inBritain