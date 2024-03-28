Middleham set to fly the open day flag for racing fans on Good Friday

Lambourn's open day has been lost to the weather but Middleham will host its annual Good Friday treat, with the public set to get behind-the-scenes access and up close to stars in yards around the North Yorkshire town.

The Arena Racing Company sponsored-open day raises money for Racing Welfare, and eight yards from the area are set to open their doors, the majority from 9.30am. The stables include Karl Burke, Ed Bethell, Charlie Johnston, Jedd O'Keeffe, Ben Haslam, Danny Brooke, Micky Hammond and Neil Mechie.

Burke's Spigot Lodge yard, which houses Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes winner and Qipco 1,000 Guineas second-favourite Fallen Angel, will be open between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

Other events and activities will take place during the day, including Retraining of Racehorses classes, a racing staff inter-yard challenge and a chance to meet Little Alf, the Shetland Pony from author Hannah Russell's children's books. An array of food stalls and trade stands will also be on offer, with visitors recommended to bring cash.

Tickets on the day are available at £15 for adults, £11 for concessions and under-16s are free.

Middleham Open Day: always a hit with the public on Good Friday

The car park has been changed for the open day, with Middleham Low Moor parking closed due to heavily rain-softened ground, although the entertainment still goes ahead as scheduled. Visitors can now park at Tennants Auction Centre, Harmby Road, Leyburn, DL8 5SG, with shuttle buses running to and from Middleham.

Racing Welfare chief executive Dawn Goodfellow said: "It’s a highlight in the calendar for so many and a day that sees our charity and the people we support engage with both racing fans and the wider public on a large scale, which is great for the sport.

"Crucially, it raises vital funds for Racing Welfare at a time when our services have never been more needed by racing’s people, so a big thank-you to all who are supporting the event."

Lambourn's Sir Peter O'Sullevan Open Day was cancelled this month due to waterlogging, but a silent auction to raise much-needed funds for local causes still goes ahead.

Lots feature a morning on the gallops with Nicky Henderson, a painting and signed print of stable star Constitution Hill and an oil painting of Tom Marquand by Jessica Hills, the granddaughter of former trainer Barry Hills and daughter of the late John.

Bids can be made at lambournopenday.com . Further information about Middleham Open Day can be found at middlehamopenday.co.uk .

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning