'It's frustrating for everyone' - sprinting star Vandeek to miss Prix Maurice de Gheest after suffering setback

Vandeek will miss next weekend's Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest after suffering a setback in training.

The talented sprinter, who has won four of his six starts, had been due to run at Deauville over six and a half furlongs next Sunday but will not run, with no timeframe put on when he will return to work.

Ed Crisford, who trains alongside his father Simon, said in a statement posted on X: "Unfortunately Vandeek has met with a setback. It is too early to say how much time he will need before resuming full training.

"It is very frustrating for everyone concerned as he had looked as good as ever in his recent work."

Vandeek finished third to Inisherin in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in May and filled the same spot in the July Cup at Newmarket this month.

The KHK Racing-owned sprinter was a two-time Group 1 winner as a juvenile last year. He landed the Prix Morny at Deauville and the Middle Park at Newmarket on his final two starts of the campaign.

Advertise, Space Blues and Highfield Princess have won the Prix Maurice de Gheest for Britain in the last five years and July Cup winner Mill Stream could bid for a Group 1 follow-up in the €380,000 race. The first forfeit stage is on Wednesday morning.

