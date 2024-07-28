- More
Confirmed runners and riders for the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday
Gold Cup hero Kyprios heads a field of seven for the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35) on Tuesday, the feature on day one of the five-day festival.
The six-year-old, who completed a hat-trick when scoring at the royal meeting, is the sole representative for Aidan O'Brien, who won this contest with the son of Galileo in 2022.
The Andrew Balding-trained Coltrane, who finished third behind Quickthorn in this race last year, will also take his chance. The seven-year-old landed the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes before running home in fifth behind Kyprios at Royal Ascot.
Meanwhile, 2021 winner Trueshan has been declared for Alan King as the eight-year-old bids to follow up his Listed Coral Marathon success at Sandown this month.
The Wathnan-owned Gregory is one of two runners for John and Thady Gosden, who also saddle Group 3 winner Sweet William, while the Karl Burke-trained Al Qareem and Tashkhan complete the field.
Goodwood Cup runners and riders
Al Qareem Clifford Lee
Coltrane Oisin Murphy
Gregory James Doyle
Kyprios Ryan Moore
Sweet William Robert Havlin
Tashkhan Ben Robinson
Trueshan Hollie Doyle
Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35 Goodwood, Tuesday)
bet365: 4-7 Kyprios, 13-2 Coltrane, 7 Gregory, 8 Sweet William, 16 Al Qareem, Trueshan, 66 Tashkhan
- 'He was compromised by the tactics and overly strong gallop' - expert analysis of the first five home in the King George
- 'It's a great disappointment for all involved' - Passenger set to miss rest of the season after sustaining injury at York
- 'Nowhere near good to firm anywhere' - Aidan O'Brien blames Ascot ground for Auguste Rodin's King George defeat
- 'It wasn't on the agenda to start with' - Jasour supplemented for the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Vandeek granted exclusive access to July course and shows up well in warm-up for Deauville trip
