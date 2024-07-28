Confirmed runners and riders for the Goodwood Cup on Tuesday

Gold Cup hero Kyprios heads a field of seven for the Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35) on Tuesday, the feature on day one of the five-day festival.

The six-year-old, who completed a hat-trick when scoring at the royal meeting, is the sole representative for Aidan O'Brien, who won this contest with the son of Galileo in 2022.

The Andrew Balding-trained Coltrane, who finished third behind Quickthorn in this race last year, will also take his chance. The seven-year-old landed the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes before running home in fifth behind Kyprios at Royal Ascot.

Meanwhile, 2021 winner Trueshan has been declared for Alan King as the eight-year-old bids to follow up his Listed Coral Marathon success at Sandown this month.

The Wathnan-owned Gregory is one of two runners for John and Thady Gosden, who also saddle Group 3 winner Sweet William, while the Karl Burke-trained Al Qareem and Tashkhan complete the field.

Goodwood Cup runners and riders

Al Qareem Clifford Lee

Coltrane Oisin Murphy

Gregory James Doyle

Kyprios Ryan Moore

Sweet William Robert Havlin

Tashkhan Ben Robinson

Trueshan Hollie Doyle

Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup (3.35 Goodwood, Tuesday)

bet365: 4-7 Kyprios, 13-2 Coltrane, 7 Gregory, 8 Sweet William, 16 Al Qareem, Trueshan, 66 Tashkhan

Read these next:

'He looks absolutely fantastic and I think he’s got everything back – I’ve never seen him look so well'

'It wasn't on the agenda to start with' - Jasour supplemented for the King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.