'It's a great disappointment for all involved' - Passenger set to miss rest of the season after sustaining injury at York

Passenger is likely to miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury in the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday.

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained four-year-old finished third behind Alflaila in the Group 2 but was felt to be lame by jockey Richard Kingscote afterwards and was pulled up quickly after the winning post.

Racecourse vets found that the Ulysses colt had fractured the cannon bone of his right foreleg, which is likely to see the colt sidelined for a number of months.

Alan Cooper, racing manager to owner-breeders the Niarchos family, said: "Passenger has unfortunately suffered an injury. Richard felt his action go and pulled him up. The racecourse vets took some x-rays and they found a fracture on his front-right cannon bone.

"Luckily it's not displaced, so they can help it but it probably rules him out for the rest of the year I would think. It's a great disappointment for everyone, he's a good horse, but the good thing is that it isn't worse. We'll take it step by step and see how it goes."

Passenger was forced to miss the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month after having a temperature and cough in the lead-up to the meeting.

He posted a career-best performance on his return this campaign when winning the Huxley Stakes at Chester by a length and a half in May.

Passenger had long-range entries in the Juddmonte International at York, Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Longchamp.

Read more . . .

'He really picked up and flew' - Alflaila strengthens Juddmonte International claims with repeat win in Sky Bet York Stakes

'I love winning like this' - 25-1 outsider Goliath gives giant-killing display to win King George under Christophe Soumillon

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.