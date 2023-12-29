'I'm the mad woman. He knows what he's doing. I just sit there and steer' - Bryony Frost's best Frodon quotes

Bryony Frost developed a tremendous rapport with Frodon , winning 11 races together and proving a popular partnership with jump racing fans. Here are a selection of the rider's best quotes about the Paul Nicholls-trained chaser after he was retired on Friday . . .

"What a beautiful feeling it is coming up this hill on a horse like this. He's only at the start of his career, he's just left primary school and now he's playing with the big boys."

Bryony Frost on Frodon following their first victory together at the second attempt in the Crest Nicholson Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in January 2018.

"Every time he gets a fence he's like 'yes I got that one, I met that one, I'm the boss', you can honestly feel his heart skip. He's just awesome."

Efficient jumping was a hallmark of Frodon’s career and Frost was certainly impressed after he won the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham for a second time in December 2018.

"Me and him out there, honestly, it's the best buzz. I'm the mad woman. He knows what he's doing. I just sit there and steer."

Frost was full of praise once again after Frodon landed the Cotswold Chase at the same track on his next start.

Frodon (near): won the Ryanair Chase in 2019 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"He is Pegasus, he has got wings. That minute where he got overtaken two out, most horses would quit. But no, he grabbed me by the hands and said, 'Don't you dare give up. Don't you dare not send me into the last. I want this more than you, now come on! Where are you?'"

Frost described every moment of their high-profile Cheltenham Festival success in the Ryanair Chase in 2019, a third consecutive victory at the home of jump racing.

"Weight stops trains but it was about the only thing that was going to stop us today. The rest of the field knew that the way to beat me was to try to keep pushing me forward and for the weight to tell. He really is just magic."

Weight-carrying performances were a feature of Frodon’s career and Frost described him as “magic” after giving more than a stone to his rivals when winning a handicap chase on his return at Cheltenham in October 2020.

"I still can't believe me and 'Frode' are classed as a King George-winning pair! When you have a horse that gains as many lengths as he does at his obstacles, who is as athletic and determined as he is, anything is possible."

Frost and Frodon's pinnacle was arguably their win in the 2020 King George VI Chase, after which the rider could scarcely believe what had just happened.

"I've always said that his determination is infectious and that you can believe that you can beat anyone, but you really can because he believes he can."

Frost enjoyed a first winner in Ireland when Frodon landed the Down Royal Champion Chase in October 2021.

"I really felt the love for the sport when they got behind him. He does it in the bravest way, he's a warrior and you get behind his characteristics. You get completely immersed in his greed to win and as a jockey it's phenomenal to ride a horse like that."

Frost was appreciative of the reception from the local crowd when Frodon struck in the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton in November 2022, which proved to be his final win.

