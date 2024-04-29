150 racegoers attend Southwell's Premier raceday - but flood-hit track hopeful of full crowds returning in the summer

As Southwell staged a Premier meeting in front of just 150 paying racegoers on Sunday, it revealed plans to allow full crowds back in by the end of July.

Numbers have been severely restricted at the track since it suffered flood damage last October, when Storm Babet caused the nearby River Greet to overflow and left parts of the site under three feet of water.

The track reopened in November, but some facilities remain out of action five months later, with jockeys and officials using a temporary weighing room next to the parade ring.

But normal service is poised to resume this summer, and executive director Mark Clayton said: "After our June 11 fixture, we don't race again until July 29, and in that gap we hope we can finish the project. Nothing is certain, but that is our aim.

"We currently allow 150 racegoers in. That will go up to 200 in May, and we are looking forward to being back to normal in July."

Southwell made a phased return to action , with owners, trainers and annual members allowed in when racing resumed and paying racegoers admitted earlier this year.

Outlining the work still to be done, Clayton said: "The weighing room is nearly completed and should be ready for our first June meeting, as should the offices, stable staff accommodation and syndicate lounge.

Southwell weighing room after the flood Credit: David Carr

The Southwell weighing room should be back in use in June Credit: David Carr

"The work has progressed in areas like the ground floor of the grandstand, but not as fast as in other places."

Southwell is keen to end crowd restrictions before its popular meetings at the height of the summer.

"We have a busy time in August, and over a spell of 11 days we have Advertiser ladies' day, family fun day and the last night of the Racing League," said Clayton.

"Vernon Kay will be here on ladies' day and we had around 8,500 people for that meeting last year."

