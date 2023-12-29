Frodon: 'He takes my breath away - he feels like he has wings when he takes off'

Fans' Favourites was formerly a feature in the Racing Post Weekender in which we talked to those closest to racing's most popular horses to find out why they pluck on our heartstrings. This article was originally published on March 4, 2020 and is available to read following news of Frodon's retirement on Friday.

Last year’s Cheltenham Festival will be remembered for the ‘Golden Hour’ on the Thursday of the meeting. Half of those magical 60 minutes belonged to jump racing’s golden couple: Frodon and Bryony Frost .

The pair captured hearts and minds alike with a series of stirring performances last season that culminated with victory in the Ryanair Chase and Frost believes Frodon’s everyman qualities are what helped him resonate so powerfully with the public.

“I think everybody can find a bit of common ground in his character, he wears his heart on his sleeve when he races,” says the jockey. “He’s brave and he does it the hard way, running from the front. People can respect his pure guts and the way he jumps.

“He takes my breath away and when I call him Pegasus I call him that for a reason. He does feel like he has wings when he takes off. You end up floating in the air for more seconds than you think.”

A legend bows out

Frodon’s tenacity and talent, combined with Frost’s skills in the saddle and unabashed enthusiasm, makes for a highly potent combination. As the pair went from strength to strength last season half of the Frodon experience became watching the tremendously tough eight-year-old see off all-comers from the front, and the other half was the breathless and unapologetically enthusiastic debriefs from Frost in the winner’s enclosure.

The pair’s association began just before Christmas in 2017 in a Listed Chase at Ascot, when the then conditional jockey first got to ride a horse she had admired from afar in trainer Paul Nicholls’ yard.

“I watched him closely and dreamed that one day I might be able to have a go with him on the track. The day I was able to ride him was mega,” says Frost. “He’s noisy and squealing and always the monkey in the string trying to set off everybody by bucking around and being the playful chap he is.

“If you get the chance to school him at home it’s a pleasure not a job.”

Bryony Frost soaks up the cheers of an excited crowd as she and Frodon return to the winner's enclosure Credit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

After finishing third that day, Frost has continued her partnership with Frodon for 11 of his next 12 starts, winning six, with the only change coming in the 2018 Ryanair when he finished fifth under Sam Twiston-Davies.

Frost is extremely grateful to Nicholls and owner Paul Vogt, adding: “They showed massive loyalty to me when I lost my claim last year. They could have quite easily taken me off him when he was running in handicaps off top weight and to me that was huge. They had the confidence in me and it made me believe in myself and the partnership.”

Having progressed out of handicaps, Frodon started to make waves in Graded company and last season he reeled off a trio of Cheltenham victories, which came to a rousing crescendo in the Ryanair.

It is a day Frost will never forget. She can still recall the race in searing detail and says: “For me it was a normal morning. We rode out, jumped in the car and travelled to Cheltenham. I put on my wellies and walked the course, had a cup of tea with about six sugars in it and just chilled out.

“You watch the races and see what lines the winners are coming on but I know the line I like to ride with Frod and it was just like the moment is here now and the hard work is done.

“The start’s the hardest part with Frod as he’s a boisterous boy and likes to tank on. He knows his way to the start so well you have to be careful he doesn’t shoot you off round the bend and you go out of the side door. It’s the little things as I remember it was quite boggy down at the start, so we didn’t walk through certain bits of ground to make sure he didn’t pull off a shoe. Everything has to be perfect.

“I remember looking at the flagman thinking ‘you’ll have to get a wiggle on here as we’ll be coming for you awfully fast’.”

Although able to hit the tapes running and bounce into his customary lead, Frodon was not allowed to have things his own way in front with Sub Lieutenant for company, and Frost remembers: “The Irish were keen not to give us a break all the way round. They kept knocking on the door, so I couldn’t find the breathers that I normally found. What was worrying me slightly was I hadn’t given my horse a chance to fill his lungs yet and I thought we were going to have to really put the sword to everyone and it would be the bravest horse that would come home.”

Bryony Frost raises the Ryanair Chase trophy after her win on Frodon Credit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

Turning into the home straight, with challengers packing in behind, it looked like Frodon was ripe to be picked off, and at the second-last he relinquished his lead to outsider Aso. However, the best was yet to come.

“You subconsciously dream about these moments, but not this one,” says Frost. “This wasn’t one I’d planned and my determination started to slip. Not a lot of horses go half a length down in big races, two out, on a hill and come back. But Frodon shook me up and he grabbed a hold of it.

“It was half a relief when we found the last [fence] as well as we did. You’re searching for it and then when it’s there and you land out over it the feeling is you’ve got it, go, go, go, and the rest of it was a blur. I couldn’t tell you where the finish line was, that was somewhere up the top of the hill. I just kept my head down and kept running with him.”

The pair’s never-say-die attitude resulted in a length-and-a-quarter success that raised the roof at Prestbury Park and pushed the sport on to the front pages of daily newspapers as racing and a wider audience took two new heroes to heart.

Bryony Frost and Frodon after battling back to win the Ryanair Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

Always sure of himself, Frodon basked in the limelight, and Frost says: “Most horses would have been a bit shy around the cameras but not Frodon. He was peacocking and strutting his stuff and loved the attention. There were people trying to get over the rail and give him a pat and a high five.

“People have enjoyed it and appreciated him and then seeing Paul [Nicholls] and his owner and Mum and Dad back in the paddock it’s an overwhelming feeling. Even to this day and probably for the rest of my life it will always give me goosebumps.

“You’re in the racing bubble with your horses and teams and that’s all you really focus on but I’ve heard a few stories from people and younger kids about what that day and Frodon means to them and that’s when you realise how very special he is. He’s not just a racehorse and he’s not just a horse. Everybody can find a bit of common ground in the memories he’s made for everybody.”

Only a week remains until Frodon and Frost have the chance to do it all again and create another magical memory in the Ryanair. This time there will be a greater weight of expectation, but Frost, and Frodon, are ready for the challenge.

“The world will be willing him on again,” says the jockey. “Everyone knows what we’re going to do [tactically], we’re quite transparent. He’s in great shape at home, being his normal, boisterous self. Paul is a trainer that you know you can go to any meeting with any horse for any race and he and the team will have made sure this athlete is at 110 per cent. The horses are looking fantastic and the team are flying. It’s starting to get exciting.”

‘He’s the life and soul of Ditcheat – we all love him’

If Frodon is not squealing, something is wrong. Described as “the life and soul of Ditcheat” by those who know him best, Frodon lets you know exactly how he is feeling on a daily basis.

For the last three seasons he has been looked after at home by stable lass Michelle Kramer, who explains the Grade 1-winning chaser is rather a cheeky individual.

“He’s full of character and he’ll let you know if things aren’t right,” says Kramer. “When he goes out for morning exercise or he’s on the walker, he’s squealing. He’s nice in the stable but as soon as you get him out he can be quite bolshy and headstrong.”

While confident and noisy, there is no malice attached to Frodon, he simply wants acknowledgement, as Kramer adds: “If you’re stood the other side of the door he’d be a bit nippy but that’s only because he wants you to give him attention.

“If you go to give another horse some grass or one three doors up is having a Polo, he’ll start kicking the door down. He’s always aware of what’s going on and is very intelligent.”

As a Cheltenham Festival winner, Frodon’s swagger around Paul Nicholls’ Manor Farm Stables has only increased, although Kramer admits she is not the hardest of taskmasters.

“I don’t really tell him off,” she says. “When I do tell him off a little bit he sulks and makes me feel guilty. He’s a cheeky chappie. He kind of does what he wants.”

Michelle Kramer (right) with Ryanair Chase hero Frodon and Bryony Frost Credit: Patrick McCann

That attitude translates to the gallops, where he has been ridden out for the last three years by work rider Holley Evans. Like Kramer, Evans knows first hand what a handful Frodon is, but loves dealing with him.

“He’s good as gold when he’s on the gallops, but he’s quite strong and has got his own way of doing things,” says Evans. “He’s just excited and happy and enjoying life. He thrives on going as fast as he can and squeals all the time. He’s the life and soul of Ditcheat. Everyone loves him and you can hear him before you see him.”

Frodon has managed to get away from Evans once at home, and she adds: “That was totally my fault. I thought I’d settled him but he had his own idea, took off and left me behind. I clambered back on, but fell off one side and then ended up going too far off to the other side and he just legged it, he was gone. I think he had a whale of a time and thought he’d done nothing wrong but he was safe and sound at the other end.

“He’s the happiest and loveliest horse you’ll ever meet, and the noisiest! I’m so privileged to ride him and he is the kindest horse. He tries his absolute hardest with everything he does.”

Read these next:

'He was so popular and really was the people's horse' - Frodon owner reflects on star chaser's career upon retirement

'Racing can be cruel' - Bryony Frost rues narrow miss aboard Il Ridoto in December Gold Cup

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.