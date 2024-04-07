'I can't ride a horse' - leading jump jockey Aidan Coleman announces retirement after losing injury battle

Multiple Grade 1-winning jump jockey Aidan Coleman has announced his retirement from race-riding on medical grounds at the age of 35.

Coleman suffered a serious knee injury when his mount Ascension Day ran out and crashed through the wing of a hurdle at Worcester last June. The incident left him with a shattered tibia and led to a complex recovery process, which has forced him to quit the sport.

Speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday, he said: "The prognosis early was quite bleak about returning to ride. Around September I was kidding myself that I could get back from this, then around Christmas I had another operation and the progress has really plateaued.

"I can do the gym, but I can't run or jump. I can't ride a horse really. A lot of people would say I couldn't anyway, so what's the difference, but every time I've tried to ride a horse since Christmas it's not gone well.

"I just can't really do it or ride in a race or anything. Speaking to Jerry Hill [the BHA's chief medical adviser] and my surgeon, my chances of improving are negative now, so that's it. I won't stand the demands of being a jockey or get anywhere near it."

The rider, best known for his association with leading staying hurdler Paisley Park, said his harrowing career-ending injury was like "hitting a wall at 30 miles an hour" and the pain was exacerbated by his difficulty in being treated at Worcestershire Royal Hospital on the evening of the incident.

Coleman praised the on-course medical team for their quick response but recalled: "It was pretty excruciating. I was left on a trolley for about five hours at the hospital without pain relief – that was a pretty dark time. I got there at 9pm and my phone had run out of battery too, so I was left in a corridor.

"The NHS can only do so much, but I was left and there were lines of us as far as I could see up, down and in all the alcoves. I kept asking for pain relief but they were just too busy to come to me. They found me a bed at 6am or 7am the next morning and I was still in my racing gear.

"If there was someone there with a chainsaw I'd have given him any money to just to cut it off at that stage. You just deal with it, get through the next hour and the next hour."

Aidan Coleman: established an incredible relationship with Paisley Park Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Coleman – who finished as high as second in the jump jockeys' championship in the 2015-16 season – is unsure of his next career move but has a desire to continue to work within the industry.

He added: "It's been emotional as it's my last week as a jockey, which is all I've ever wanted to be. It's on to the next chapter now and I've no idea what that'll be. I've never thought about it as I committed everything I had to being a jockey, then committed everything I had to rehab. It's a scary time in my life but it'll be fine."

Coleman rode 1,251 winners in Britain and Ireland and enjoyed his most successful season in 2015-16, when he partnered 129 winners.

He was born in Ireland but moved to Britain to work for Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer Henrietta Knight in 2006, taking his first ride in December that year. He later became retained rider to Venetia Williams, with whom he enjoyed a fruitful association until 2015.

During this time, however, Coleman passed up the ride on 100-1 winner Mon Mome in the 2009 Grand National, choosing to partner better-fancied stablemate Stan. The late Liam Treadwell instead took the winning ride at Aintree.

Coleman, who was also stable jockey to Olly Murphy, secured his first Grade 1 success aboard the Emma Lavelle-trained Paisley Park in the 2018 Long Walk Hurdle. Their partnership lasted five seasons until Tom Bellamy took over in this campaign.

Coleman also enjoyed a memorable Champion Chase victory on the Henry de Bromhead-trained Put The Kettle On in 2021, having partnered the mare to victory in the Arkle the previous season.

He built up a magnificent association with the Nicky Henderson-trained Jonbon, the pair teaming up for nine wins, four of which were at Grade 1 level, as well as riding Epatante to victory in the Fighting Fifth and Aintree Hurdle in the 2021-22 campaign.

Read these next:

Aidan Coleman: 'I didn't want to be a slave to the game, I had no interest in it - but I felt I had to do it'

Aidan Coleman anticipating 'a lot of problems in later life' following horror injury

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.