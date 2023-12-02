Aidan Coleman: 'I didn't want to be a slave to the game, I had no interest in it - but I felt I had to do it'
The recuperating jockey tells to Peter Thomas about the pressures that contributed to putting him on the sidelines
The fridge magnets tell their own tale. There's one from a regular jockeys' trip to Las Vegas, but also a clutch from places further afield – places where you might not have thought fridge magnets were a big thing.
They're souvenirs of Aidan Coleman's summer of fun in 2022 and they prompt a host of memories. Azerbaijan comes highly recommended, closely followed by Georgia and Hungary, among the 15 or so countries he visited after he'd decided that summer jumping held little appeal and a little travel might be good for body and soul.
"I'd recommend it, but I wouldn't recommend it," is the cryptic sign-off to his brief holiday reminiscences. He'd had a good time and returned refreshed and restored, but then the harsh truth of racing hit him full on, the way the rest of us might be brought down to earth by the inevitable pile of bills on the doormat.
- Donald McCain: 'I look at other trainers and I'm amazed at their self-confidence - I'm scared to death of letting people down'
- Sean Bowen: 'I'm useless at everything else bar riding horses - it drives my partner mad!'
- Dai Walters: 'I remember being on the floor and the pilot trying to get my heart back going - they didn't know if I would pull through'
- The historic triumph that won Willie Mullins a thick wedge of Aussie dollars - and ignited a dream he's still pursuing
- Roger Charlton: 'The odds were unimaginable - it was like sitting at the poker table and constantly getting dealt four aces'
