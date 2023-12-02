Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewAidan Coleman
premium

Aidan Coleman: 'I didn't want to be a slave to the game, I had no interest in it - but I felt I had to do it'

The recuperating jockey tells to Peter Thomas about the pressures that contributed to putting him on the sidelines

author image
Peter ThomasRacing Writer of the Year
Aidan Coleman at his home near Stow-on-the-Wold 28.11.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Poised: Coleman's philosophical attitude has helped him back to the brink of a returnCredit: Edward Whitaker

The fridge magnets tell their own tale. There's one from a regular jockeys' trip to Las Vegas, but also a clutch from places further afield – places where you might not have thought fridge magnets were a big thing.

They're souvenirs of Aidan Coleman's summer of fun in 2022 and they prompt a host of memories. Azerbaijan comes highly recommended, closely followed by Georgia and Hungary, among the 15 or so countries he visited after he'd decided that summer jumping held little appeal and a little travel might be good for body and soul.

"I'd recommend it, but I wouldn't recommend it," is the cryptic sign-off to his brief holiday reminiscences. He'd had a good time and returned refreshed and restored, but then the harsh truth of racing hit him full on, the way the rest of us might be brought down to earth by the inevitable pile of bills on the doormat.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 2 December 2023inThe Big Read

Last updated 18:00, 2 December 2023

icon
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read