'He's done a bit of damage' - Aidan Coleman set for lengthy spell on sidelines after Worcester fall

Aidan Coleman’s agent Alain Cawley has revealed the jockey will "likely need an operation" after suffering a nasty fall when riding at Worcester on Thursday evening.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning rider was on board the Shaun Lycett-trained Ascension Day, who ran out and crashed through the wing of the last hurdle when leading in the penultimate race on the card.

As a result, Coleman has sustained a "complex" injury to his knee and will be on the sidelines for a lengthy time.

Cawley said: "He’ll likely need an operation on his knee and it looks like he’s done a bit of damage.

"It’s quite a complex injury and he is getting transferred from Worcester to London before seeing a specialist either over the weekend or early next weekend.

"He wanted to thank Jerry Hill and the doctors at Worcester as they’ve been absolutely amazing for him."

After taking a summer break last season, Coleman was determined to ride at every opportunity this year and has registered three winners from 19 rides this season.

The jockey was due to have three rides at Aintree on Friday evening including Father Of Jazz, who won the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

Cawley added: "He’ll be out for a while and it’s unfortunate really because he took last summer off and he felt that it affected him a bit.

"He wanted to ride more this summer. He was going to win that race at Worcester before he took a fall and he had rides at Aintree on Friday where he missed a winner.

"He wanted to be here to prove himself and he’s gutted it’s happened because he’s had more winners at this stage this year than he did last year."

