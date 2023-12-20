Klassical Dream among nine entries for star-studded Kauto Star Novices' Chase on King George undercard

Willie Mullins has never won the Kauto Star Novices' Chase (1.20 ) at Kempton but he could field two in a bid to win the Boxing Day event, with the seven-time top-level scorer Klassical Dream and Grangeclare West among nine star-studded entries revealed on Wednesday.

The Irish hand is strengthened by the presence of the Gordon Elliott-trained Imagine , who is unbeaten in two runs over fences including the Grade 2 Craddockstown Novice Chase at Punchestown last time.

French interest comes from Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm's burgeoning operation as they field their stable star Il Est Francais . The five-year-old is already a Grade 1 winner after landing last year's Prix Renaud du Vivier at Auteuil.

The promising Giovinco came off second best in a duel with Stay Away Fay at Sandown this month and the six-year-old will have another Paul Nicholls-trained horse to contend with this time in Hermes Allen . Last year's Challow hero made light work of the Grade 2 John Francome Novices' Chase on his debut over fences.

Kilbeg King , Marble Sands and Tightenourbelts complete the possible line-up.

Aintree attractions

Ireland and France could also be represented in the inaugural Grade 1 William Hill Formby Novices' Hurdle (1.05 ) at Aintree.

The race, formerly registered as the Tolworth Novices' Hurdle and run at Sandown, was moved due to changes to the British jump racing Pattern and has attracted 14 entries including the Royal Bond scorer Farren Glory for Elliott and four-year-old filly July Flower for French trainer Mickael Seror.

Farren Glory: could bid for a second Grade 1 success at Aintree on Boxing Day Credit: Patrick McCann

Nicholls, who won the race when it was last run with Tahmuras, could rely on the dominant Chepstow novice hurdle winner Jackpot D'Athou , while Dan Skelton could be represented by the Persian War third Rock House and Heltenham .

Other possible runners include Graded winners Lookaway , Florida Dreams and Kamsinas , as well as Making Headway , Favour And Fortune , Cannock Park , Tellherthename and Bertie's Ballet .

Nicky Henderson, who has won the race more than any other trainer with six victories including superstar Constitution Hill – will be represented by Jango Baie .

Elsewhere on the card, Ibleo could make his first start since April 2021 in the 2m3f veterans' handicap chase (12.30 ) and the Coral Cup hero Langer Dan has the option of the 2m4f handicap hurdle (1.40 ).

Leopardstown possibles

In Ireland, all eyes will be on Facile Vega as the son of Quevega bids to make it two from two over fences in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novices' Chase (2.20 ).

Last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle favourite got off to the ideal start over the larger obstacles at Navan last month and could face up to four of his stablemates, including Sharjah, Gaelic Warrior, Il Etait Temps and Mister Policeman. Inthepocket , who was second to Facile Vega at Navan last month, was supplemented by Henry de Bromhead.

Facile Vega: made a successful start over fences when beating Inthepocket at Navan Credit: Caroline Norris

Mullins has won eight of the last 12 runnings with Blackstairmountain (2011), Arvika Ligeonniere (2012), Douvan (2015), Min (2016), Footpad (2017), Franco De Port (2020), Ferny Hollow (2021) and Saint Roi last year.

The master of Closutton also has five of the 15 entries in the Grade 2 Mercedes-Benz South Dublin Juvenile Hurdle (1.10 ) on the same card.

They include Kergese, Karia Des Blaises, Miss Manzor, Karafon and Batman Girac, while others to note are the Joseph O'Brien-trained trio Nurburgring, Cossack Chach and Harsh and Elliott's Mighty Bandit, Kala Conti, Kaleosun.

Wetherby wonders

The William Hill Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase (1.35 ) is the feature at Wetherby, where last year's winner Into Overdrive will bid to retain his crown against 15 possible rivals.

The eight-year-old will have to defy a 5lb higher handicap mark this time around, and his opposition could include the 2019 winner Top Ville Ben , the Topham winner Bill Baxter and the progressive Famous Bridge .

Skelton won the race with Get On The Yager in 2017 and could field Ashtown Lad and Our Jet , while Venetia Williams has entered recent Bangor winner Hold That Taught and Fontaine Collonges .

