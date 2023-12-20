'We’re going to Ascot' - Jonbon poised for Clarence House as fearless Nicky Henderson ready for El Fabiolo rematch

Jonbon remains on track for the Clarence House Chase at Ascot next month even if it involves a collision with his Arkle conqueror El Fabiolo.

Nicky Henderson smiled and replied "we'll see" when asked if JP McManus's chaser could turn the result around from the pair's duel at the Cheltenham Festival as he outlined his intention to head to the Grade 1 race on January 20.

It comes after Willie Mullins suggested a visit to Ascot ahead of the Queen Mother Champion Chase could be on the cards for El Fabiolo after his impressive comeback in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork this month.

Yet Henderson has no intention to change plans for the five-time Grade 1 scorer, who was pencilled in for Ascot after producing a brave performance to win the Tingle Creek on heavy ground.

He said: "It looks like it could be great with those two-milers. Jonbon and El Fabiolo look like two very good horses and we’re going to Ascot. I don’t know what Willie’s thinking but we’re going to Ascot. I said I would and he said the day afterwards he would. We’ll see what happens."

The Clarence House would be a third clash between Jonbon and El Fabiolo and a potential warm-up for the Cheltenham Festival championship, in which they dominate the betting.

It would also rekindle memories of the 2022 Clarence House, which proved to be an epic as the Henderson-trained Shishkin denied Mullins' Energumene on the line.

Jonbon has won four times since five and a half lengths separated him from El Fabiolo at Cheltenham in March and recorded a peak Racing Post Rating of 172 when landing last month's Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in impressive style.

That rating matched the performance of El Fabiolo at the festival but the Mullins star peaked at 173 when running out a smooth winner of a Grade 1 novice chase at Punchestown in April.

