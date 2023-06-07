Racing Post logo
July Cup ‘the main target’ for Kinross as Dettori bids to complete full set of British Group 1s

Kinross (Frankie Dettori) wins the Prix de la ForetLongchamp 2.10.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Kinross: set to return at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker

The July Cup is the sole British Group 1 to have eluded Frankie Dettori and the Newmarket sprint is “the main target” for his regular big-race mount Kinross, who will return at Royal Ascot this month.

Dettori won the Champions Sprint and Prix de la Foret on the versatile and talented six-year-old last year, whose campaign ended with a fine third in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

The legendary rider has known Jamie McCalmont – a bloodstock agent and racing manager to Kinross's owner Marc Chan – for 35 years and has played a key role in Chan’s burgeoning presence in the sport since they were introduced to one another in 2020.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 7 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 7 June 2023
