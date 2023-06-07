July Cup ‘the main target’ for Kinross as Dettori bids to complete full set of British Group 1s

The July Cup is the sole British Group 1 to have eluded Frankie Dettori and the Newmarket sprint is “the main target” for his regular big-race mount Kinross, who will return at Royal Ascot this month.

Dettori won the Champions Sprint and Prix de la Foret on the versatile and talented six-year-old last year, whose campaign ended with a fine third in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

The legendary rider has known Jamie McCalmont – a bloodstock agent and racing manager to Kinross's owner Marc Chan – for 35 years and has played a key role in Chan’s burgeoning presence in the sport since they were introduced to one another in 2020.