Joe Saumarez Smith to continue as BHA chair despite lung cancer diagnosis

Joe Saumarez Smith will continue in his role as BHA chair despite revealing on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer and is set to begin treatment this month.

The 51-year-old is understood to be in a positive mindset given his fitness and age, and he still expects to be a visible presence at many fixtures in the coming months.

"In the interest of transparency and openness from the BHA, we thought it was best to confirm this news publicly," said Saumarez Smith.

"It's obviously not ideal to have this diagnosis but I'm confident I can keep working with all our stakeholders to deliver the strategic priorities that were agreed last September."

David Jones, the BHA's senior independent director, and other board members will be available to substitute for Saumarez Smith at industry events should he be unable to attend.

"While we are of course concerned for our friend and colleague, we know Joe will fight this illness with all the determination and resilience that has been a feature of his career," said BHA chief executive Julie Harrington.

"It's testament to him that he's keen to continue in his role for as long as the treatment allows. He has the full support and best wishes of everyone on the BHA board in doing so. I'm sure I can speak for everyone at the BHA and across the industry in wishing him good luck during his treatment."

Saumarez Smith joined the BHA board as an independent director in December 2014 and was appointed chair in June 2022. In December, his term was extended until 2025.