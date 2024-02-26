James Owen 'gutted' after leading Triumph Hurdle fancy Burdett Road ruled out for the season

One-time Triumph Hurdle favourite Burdett Road has been ruled out of the rest of the season after meeting with a setback.

The four-year-old followed up his successful hurdling debut at Huntingdon with victory in a Grade 2 trial for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham’s November meeting, but will not return for the main event at the festival next month.

“We’re all gutted, as are the owners,” trainer James Owen said on Monday. “It’s only a very minor injury, but it’s going to put him out for a couple of months. It’s a shame but he’s going to be fine once it’s healed. We’ve got to do the right thing by the horse and there’ll be other days for him.”

Burdett Road was made favourite for the Triumph Hurdle after his six-and-a-half-length success in November provided Owen with his first Cheltenham winner, but the Gredley Family-owned son of Muhaarar was displaced at the top of the Triumph market by Sir Gino, after being beaten ten lengths by Nicky Henderson's young star in a similar contest at Cheltenham’s Trials day last month.

Burdett Road, described by jump jockeys' championship leader Harry Cobden as the best juvenile he has sat on, won a Royal Ascot handicap last year and is rated 101 on the Flat.

“Whether he’ll go and run back on the Flat and then come back hurdling I don’t know,” Owen added. “It’s just going to knock him out at the wrong time for us unfortunately.”

Burdett Road had been a general 12-1 chance for the Grade 1 which opens Gold Cup day prior to his setback.

