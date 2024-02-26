'We feel he’s right back at his best' - Paul Nicholls confident Bravemansgame will be in the Gold Cup mix again

Paul Nicholls believes Bravemansgame is back to his best and can be the one to capitalise if hot favourite Galopin Des Champs underperforms in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Bryan Drew-owned nine-year-old finished a seven-length second to Galopin Des Champs in the race last season and has filled the same spot on all three starts this campaign.

Bravemansgame ran to a Racing Post Rating just 3lb below his Gold Cup effort when a runner-up to Hewick in the King George VI Chase at Kempton in December, when he was hampered by the fall of Shishkin.

He is a general 16-1 chance for the Gold Cup but Nicholls, who will equal Tom Dreaper’s record of five Gold Cup winners with another success in the festival showpiece, believes there is little to split those in the market behind evens favourite Galopin Des Champs.

He said: “Bravemansgame ran a cracking race last year. I wouldn’t say it was my finest three months of training with him this autumn – the ground was too testing for him in the Charlie Hall and we ran him three weeks later in the Betfair Chase – but he ran really well at Kempton last time.

"I don’t think there’s much between him and Shishkin. He got stopped dead when Shishkin exited in the King George but he picked up again and galloped all the way to the line.

“We feel he’s right back at his best now. He looks great, he schooled brilliantly last week and I’m very happy with him. He was 20-1 not long ago and that was a massive price – it was great value. Galopin Des Champs is the one we’ve all got to beat but I think they’re all on a par with each other in behind Galopin Des Champs, and if Bravemansgame runs like he did last year, he’ll be thereabouts again.”

Nicholls is taking four Cheltenham Festival hopes to Kempton for an awayday on Tuesday, with Bravemansgame set to work with Captain Teague, and Stay Away Fay and Quebecois also scheduled to exercise.

Captain Teague: more likely to run in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Challow winner Captain Teague is more likely to run in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle – a race Nicholls won last year with Stay Away Fay – than the Baring Bingham Novices’ Hurdle if conditions are not too testing. He is a 10-1 shot for the former.

At a Jockey Club press event at his Ditcheat stable, Nicholls said: “He’s smart. We learned quite a lot about him when he was beaten at Cheltenham on his second start this season then he stayed on very dourly to win the Challow.

“If the ground is not too testing, then he’ll probably run in the Albert Bartlett. I’m convinced the way he stays on late in his races that three miles would suit him well. There’s lots of stamina in his pedigree. He’s very much on a par with Stay Away Fay and possibly has a bit more boot.”

Ginny's Destiny and travelling head girl Julia Batho at Ditcheat Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ginny’s Destiny is the 11-4 joint-favourite with Grey Dawning for the Turners Novices’ Chase after Willie Mullins revealed Fact To File would be aimed at the Brown Advisory and Nicholls feels the three-time Cheltenham winner is among his leading contenders at the meeting.

Nicholls said: “He’s arguably one of the most improved horses in training this season and the New course suits him well. He’s improved so much from run to run and he’s been showing that at home. He’s very talented and one of our best chances. He’s every bit as good as Stage Star, who won the race last year, was at this stage in his career.”

