'It's all about the Mares' Hurdle with her' - Love Envoi switched to Unibet Hurdle on Trials day after missing Lingfield

Love Envoi will be diverted to Saturday's Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham's Trials day for a Mares' Hurdle warm-up after her intended prep run at Lingfield was cancelled due to frozen ground.

Last season's festival runner-up was set to star in the 2m3½f hurdle contest but trainer Harry Fry said the new plan was to drop her back in distance to line up in the £125,000 prize at Cheltenham. She will, however, not have to take on Constitution Hill, who misses the race having scoped badly in the build-up.

Love Envoi, who runs in the colours of the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates, has only ever raced at Cheltenham during its festival in March, having won the Mares' Novice Hurdle in 2022 and finished a storming second to Honeysuckle last season.