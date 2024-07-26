'It's a very lucky place for us' - Owen Burrows hoping Alflaila can create Knavesmire history with another York Stakes win

Saturday was the biggest day in Owen Burrows' training career last year and he hopes Alflaila can become a record-breaker this time with another victory in the Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15 ).

The Shadwell-owned five-year-old was a gutsy winner of the race 12 months ago and started a memorable 25-minute period for Burrows and Sheikha Hissa's operation, who also rejoiced in Hukum's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes success.

While Burrows does not have a leading contender for the Ascot showpiece this time after Hukum was retired, he sends Alflaila back for another crack at the Group 2 on the Knavesmire.

He aims to become the only multiple winner of the York Stakes in its 18-year history, having finished fourth on his seasonal comeback behind Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales's Stakes last month.

"That day [last year] might struggle to be topped and it was definitely one of the best days of my career," Burrows said. "It was amazing to have had two stars win two big races in such a short space of time, but now it's time to find the next Hukum alongside Alflaila.

"We've been pleased since Royal Ascot and I hope he's spot on to retain his crown. The only race he's been beaten in at York is as a two-year-old. The big, long straight there suits him really well, whereas at Ascot the shorter straight probably doesn't play to his strengths as much."

Success for Alflaila, who also won the Strensall Stakes at the 2022 Ebor meeting, could set up a return to York for next month's Juddmonte International. The track has been a happy hunting ground for Shadwell, with the likes of Baaeed, Mostahdaf, Anmaat and this year's John Smith's Cup hero Enfjaar all victorious there in the last two years.

Burrows also has a formidable record on the Knavesmire, where he operates at a 23 per cent strike-rate during his career.

The Lambourn-based trainer added: "The only negative I have about York is that it takes four hours to get there. They put up great prize-money and rightly get the quality horses coming to it. It's been a very lucky place for Shadwell and myself already, which does give you that extra confidence when you take a horse there.

"If he did happen to win, and after talking to Sheikha Hissa, Angus [Gold] and Richard [Hills], then coming back to York would be the next logical step. We missed it last year because Shadwell had Mostahdaf for the race, which worked out well, and we went to Ireland instead."

Burrows is also set to welcome back another stable star next month, with 2023 Prix D'Ispahan winner Anmaat closing in on his return after nearly a year and a half off the track.

"We're nearly there," he said. "We'd earmarked this race for him but it was just a bit of a rush. He'll go for the Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock, which he won two years ago. It's great to have him back and hopefully it can set up a productive autumn."

Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15 York, Saturday, July 27)

Sponsors: 6-4 Passenger, 9-4 Alflaila, 3 King's Gambit, 15-2 Royal Rhyme, 16 Ancient Rome

