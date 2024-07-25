Confirmed runners and riders for Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot

Auguste Rodin will spearhead Aidan O'Brien's squad for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot (3.40) on Saturday as the master trainer bids for a fifth victory in the midsummer showpiece.

O'Brien, who has previously struck in the Group 1 contest with Galileo (2001), Dylan Thomas (2007), Duke of Marmalade (2008) and Highland Reel (2016), will hope to see Auguste Rodin continue his form after he bounced back to land the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

The four-year-old returned to his very best at the royal meeting after a disappointing effort in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan in March, while he was a beaten favourite in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May.

The Ballydoyle team will also consist of Coronation Cup hero Luxembourg , the ride of Wayne Lordan, and Hans Andersen (Sean Levey) with Point Lonsdale and Continuous not declared.

Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, winners of this race in 2021 with Adayar, will be represented by Rebel's Romance , who won the Sheema Classic in which Auguste Rodin disappointed and was last seen winning a Group 1 at Sha Tin in May. The six-year-old has won 13 of his 19 races and is unbeaten from five starts in Britain, albeit at no level higher than a Group 3.

Elsewhere, Group 1 winner Bluestocking adds even more quality to the £1.25million event after producing a career-best effort when victorious in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last month. Trained by Ralph Beckett, the Juddmonte filly also has a Group 2 win this year after striking in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes at York.

Bluestocking and Rossa Ryan will be reunited in the King George Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Middle Earth , who will bid to go improve upon his third in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, will run for John and Thady Gosden. The son of Roaring Lion has won four of his eight starts, including the Group 3 Aston Park Stakes at Newbury in May.

Irish Derby second Sunway will go in search of his first win of the season for David Menuisier, while William Haggas saddles Dubai Honour , who was last seen winning the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

The sole international challenger comes from France with trainer Francis Graffard represented by Goliath , who finished ahead of Middle Earth but behind Isle Of Jura in the Hardwicke. The four-year-old, who has enjoyed a consistent campaign that also includes success in the Group 3 Prix d'Hedouville at Longchamp, completes the field of nine.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes runners and riders

Auguste Rodin Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Dubai Honour Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand Goliath Christophe Soumillon

Christophe Soumillon Hans Andersen Sean Levey

Sean Levey Luxembourg Wayne Lordan

Wayne Lordan Middle Earth Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Rebel's Romance William Buick

William Buick Bluestocking Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan Sunway James Doyle

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot, Saturday)

bet365: 11-10 Auguste Rodin, 4-1 Rebel's Romance, 5 Bluestocking, 10 Middle Earth, Sunway, 12 Dubai Honour, 14 bar

