'I'll be forever in his debt' - Owen Burrows pays tribute after brilliant King George winner Hukum is retired

Hukum , a brilliant winner of this year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes , has been retired and will take up stallion duties in Japan next year.

The six-year-old enjoyed his finest moment when denying Westover by a head in a thrilling finish to Ascot's summer showpiece, and was last seen finishing ninth behind Ace Impact in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe earlier this month.

Hukum also enjoyed top-level success in the 2022 Coronation Cup at Epsom, and returned from a career-threatening injury he suffered following that win when beating last year's Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown in May.

The Owen Burrows-trained star retires having won 11 of his 18 career starts, earning £1,387,995 in prize-money. He will join Darley's Japan roster in Hokkaido for the 2024 breeding season.

Hukum and Westover fight out a thrilling finish to the King George Credit: Edward Whitaker

Burrows said: "He's been an immense horse for me for four seasons. It's not often you get one to train that long on the Flat. I'll be forever in his debt. As a three-year-old, he was my first Royal Ascot winner.

"He then won in Dubai and gave me my first Group 1 in the Coronation Cup. The King George this year capped it all. It was a hell of a spectacle with two very brave horses giving their all. He's brought my career to a completely different level."

Burrows nominated the King George as his highlight with Hukum, but also paid tribute to his ability to bounce back to his best from his lengthy absence.

"The King George field was filled with Group 1 winners and the final couple of furlongs was as fine a race as you'll see," he added. "It was a huge team effort to get him back too. It's a credit to the horse.

"As a six-year-old, he could have quite easily said he didn't fancy it anymore. Not just physically, but mentally he wanted it as well. Hopefully that will serve him well taking up his stallion duties."

