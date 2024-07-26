Why this horse can win: 'I'm confident he will take all the beating' - tips for the King George and every race on ITV this Saturday

Our tipsters pick out their best bets for Saturday's ITV Racing action from Ascot and York . . .

3.40 Ascot, 1m4f Group 1

By Tom Park, audience editor

He comes with risks after bombing out on three occasions, but on a going day Auguste Rodin is all class and should have the conditions to suit. I would want to see him go to post calmly and also see a bit of market support so I'll be patient before betting, but if all looks well I'm confident he will take all the beating.

Auguste Rodin 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

By Liam Headd, reporter

Charlie Appleby's six-year-old has been a serious performer over a mile and a half and he has the star quality to bring the fight to Auguste Rodin. Rebel's Romance looks to have improved with each run and he will relish quick conditions, especially if the ground continues to dry before Saturday. Five of his 13 wins have been at the top level so he deserves his place in the race, and he appears to have come out of Hong Kong in flying form. If anyone is to challenge the market leader, it's William Buick's mount.

By Kitty Trice, bloodstock reporter

Auguste Rodin is a worthy favourite to collect a seventh Group 1 success but I have a feeling Rebel's Romance can put it up to the highly talented son of Deep Impact. Godolphin's globetrotter evidently thrives on a quicker surface and his Sheema Classic winner on his penultimate start pointed to him being as good as ever. It would be great to see the two tussle up Ascot's home straight in a Grundy-Bustino or Enable-Crystal Ocean scenario.

Rebel's Romance 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

1.50 Ascot: Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes, 6f Group 3

By Kitty Trice

Too Darn Hot filly Simmering comes into this Group 3 contest as a maiden but the form of her Albany Stakes second reads as well as any of her rivals here. She was narrowly denied by the exciting Fairy Godmother, Ballydoyle's filly who showed remarkable tenacity and ability to get out of trouble at the royal meeting. A repeat effort should see Ollie Sangster's youngster go close.

Simmering 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ollie Sangster

2.05 York: Sky Bet Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe Handicap, 5f

By Liam Headd

Course-and-distance winner Ghathanfar can go well for Tracy Waggott at a decent price. The eight-year-old has won seven times in his career and five of those have come on ground either good or good to firm, so fast conditions can play to his advantage. As well as his win at the track in July 2022, he holds good form on the Knavesmire with a second and two thirds on three further occasions. If he's come out of Musselburgh well from the other day then he is sure to have a say.

Ghathanfar 14:05 York View Racecard Jky: Ross Chapman Tnr: Tracy Waggott

2.25 Ascot: Longines Valiant Stakes, 1m Group 3

By Kitty Trice

Soprano came home with a rattle when held up in Sandown's Distaff Stakes on her most recent start and can bounce back to winning ways in what looks an open and interesting contest. She was arguably finishing the best up the Sandown hill and she has consistently looked a black-type winner in waiting for connections.

Soprano 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

2.40 York: Sky Bet Dash Handicap, 6f

By Tom Park

Silky Wilkie was rated 110 this time last season but has tumbled down the handicap since. However, he recorded his best RPR (107) in ten runs when second at Hamilton last time out and could make light work of his mark of 99 here. He's got Clifford Lee in the saddle, who presumably had the pick between Silky Wilkie and Korker, and this looks a good opportunity for the five-year-old to get back to winning ways.

Silky Wilkie 14:40 York View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

3.00 Ascot: Moet & Chandon International Stakes, 7f heritage handicap

By Tom Park

Nothing was finishing faster than Orazio in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot and the step up to 7f might just be the making of him. He is bred to better over the distance so I have no concerns about his stamina and his mark of 103 – 3lb higher than his Wokingham run – is more than workable, particularly if the step up in trip brings out further improvement.

Orazio 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

3.15 York: Sky Bet York Stakes, 1m2½f Group 2

By Liam Headd

The Owen Burrows-trained five-year-old returns to defend his crown in the Sky Bet York Stakes and he seems in good form. He has won first time out at two, three and four, but the fact he's already had a run shouldn't be a concern. He wasn't beaten by much in the Prince of Wales's at Royal Ascot and he will have come on from that run. He's stepping back in grade, it's a small-field contest and he will be suited to the drying ground. He has a big chance.

Alflaila 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

