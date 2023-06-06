Racing Post logo
premium

'It would be the highlight of the year' - three Derby winners in the mix for extraordinary King George clash

Auguste Rodin could meet Adayar and Desert Crown at Royal Ascot
Auguste Rodin could meet Adayar and Desert Crown

Ascot is looking forward to a prospect "as exciting as it is unique" after it emerged that the course could stage a unique clash of three Derby winners next month.

The track is confident that Adayar, Desert Crown and Auguste Rodin will all be in the mix for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes when entries close next Tuesday.

Should all three turn up on July 29, it would be an unprecedented clash of the last three Epsom Derby winners.

Read the full story

David CarrReporter
Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 17:51, 6 June 2023
