'Utter disgrace' - Shadwell's Angus Gold blasts whip rules as speculation mounts Jim Crowley faces ban for Hukum ride

Westover (left) just came off second best to Hukum at Ascot
Jim Crowley guides Hukum (blue and white silks) to King George gloryCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Jim Crowley faces a lengthy ban and a significant fine for overuse of the whip in his winning ride on Hukum in Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes according to connections, who have described the prospect as disgraceful and called for the new whip rules to be relaxed.

Crowley and fellow rider Rob Hornby, who finished a head second on Westover, were involved in a pulsating finish to the Ascot showpiece, but speculation intensified on Sunday that Crowley could face tough sanctions when the BHA publishes its latest batch of whip judgements on Tuesday.

Since a tightening of the rules earlier this year, Flat jockeys are allowed to use their whip six times in a race, but face a four-day suspension if exceeding that limit once, with a seven-day ban incurred if a rider is two over. That penalty goes up to ten days for three strokes and 14 for four, and punishments are doubled for Class 1 or Class 2 races such as the King George. Four strokes over the limit also incurs disqualification, although connections do not believe Crowley has triggered this sanction.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 30 July 2023Last updated 19:04, 30 July 2023
