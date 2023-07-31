Penalties for controversial new whip rules eased following review with senior riders

Whip penalties have been eased in the latest amendment to British racing’s controversial whip rules following an assessment of the first six months under the new regime.

While there have been no changes to the technical aspects of the whip rules, such as the maximum number of times the whip can be used in a race, sanctions have been amended after discussions between the BHA, Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) and senior riders.

Flat riders could have their punishment for using the whip one more time than the maximum allowed level of six strikes reduced by one day, to three days, if the rider has had 100 or more rides in Britain since their last breach of the whip rules. A two-day reduction could be permitted if the rider has had 200 or more rides in Britain without breaking the rules.

The same reductions would also apply to jump jockeys who had ridden 75 times without using the whip above the permitted level of seven times, or 150 days without breaching the rules.

The amendments to the rules come at a time when the whip debate has been reignited by the prospect of a significant ban for jockey Jim Crowley after he exceeded the maximum use of the whip during a pulsating finish to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, a race won by Crowley on Hukum over the Rob Hornby-ridden Westover.

Under the new rules, penalties will only be doubled in Class 1 races and any Class 2 race worth £150,000 or more. It will also apply to any Class 2 race restricted to apprentice, conditional or amateur riders.

Additionally, riders will only be referred under the totting up rule when punished for using the whip above the permitted level four times in a six-month period, up from three times. The maximum suspension under the totting up rule has also been reduced to four months from six months.

Streamlining to the penalty process has also been brought in, with jockeys able to have their cases heard on the day by racecourse stewards when going one strike over the permitted level. They will have no right to appeal the sanction if taking this option.

The BHA also announced that a time limit of seven days will be imposed for retrospective reviews by the Whip Review Committee (WRC) into potential breaches of the rules, except in the case where there could be a potential disqualification.

Sam Angell, chair of the WRC, said: “These changes reflect an ongoing process to improve the new whip rules and penalties, while retaining the original objectives, which are to ensure more judicious use of the whip for encouragement, improve the perceptions of whip use and ensure that the outcomes of races are fair.

"The BHA remains extremely grateful to the PJA and the senior riders who have engaged so constructively with this process. This dialogue will remain ongoing.

"We continue to see a reduction in the rate of offences, which is a testament to the measures being taken by the jockeys as they continue to adapt to the new rules, for which they deserve great credit.

Data published by the BHA on Monday showed 425 rides had been referred to the WRC during the first six months of the new whip rules, resulting in 360 breaches, or 0.96 per cent of rides during the period.

Using the whip above the permitted level accounted for 61 per cent of the suspensions, with less experienced riders receiving a higher proportion of the bans. Professional riders accounted for 77 per cent of the rides and 57 per cent of the penalties, whereas jockeys classed as apprentice, conditional and amateur received 43 per cent of the bans despite taking 23 per cent of the rides.

